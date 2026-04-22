Amid a severe water crisis in Malappuram's Chaliyar panchayat, 24 tribal families have abandoned their homes to live on a riverbank. They face threats from wild animals, disrupted education for children, and poor access to medical facilities.

At least 24 tribal families from Plakkalchola Adivasi Nagar in Chaliyar panchayat have relocated to the banks of the Kanjirappuzha river due to a severe shortage of drinking water.

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A resident, Unnimol, described the acute water crisis that has forced families to move to the riverbank. "With the forest stream (Kattuchola) in Plakkalchola having dried up, the families were left with no option but to relocate to the riverbank through the interior forest area of Pantheerayiram," she said. She added that despite repeated complaints every summer, authorities have failed to ensure a reliable drinking water supply.

Life on the riverbank: Fear, hardship and neglect

"The families, who have temporarily abandoned their homes in search of water, now spend their nights in fear of wild animal attacks, including elephants and leopards," she said. Unnimol further said that pet dogs are often taken away by leopards at night, while the threat of wild elephants increases during the mango season. She noted that children's education has been severely affected due to the displacement, and elderly and sick individuals have to travel nearly two kilometres to access medical care.

"Within a stretch of 500 metres along the riverbank, all 24 families are living in makeshift conditions. They sleep on rocks under tarpaulin sheets, including infants. We can return to our homes only after the rains, but many houses are in a dilapidated condition and leak during rainfall," she said.

"At night, we have to watch out for tigers and elephants. It is very scary to sleep. Sometimes, a tiger comes down and takes away our dogs. When the mangoes ripen, elephants frequently enter the area," she added.

She said that even when it rains for a few days, the water is sufficient only for drinking, making bathing and washing clothes difficult.

"The children's schooling has been disrupted due to the water crisis. It is also a huge struggle to take sick people for medical help. Today, we had to carry my father to a point near the dam where we could find a vehicle. He was in severe pain," she said.

"We are living in great difficulty. At night, we remain in constant fear of elephants that come for the mangoes," she added. (ANI)