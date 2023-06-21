MSM College fake certificate: Amid severe backlash Nikhil Thomas ousted from SFI

The Kerala SFI ousted its fellow member Nikhil Thomas over the fake degree certificate controversy in MSM College, Kayamkulam. Kerala Police have filed a case against Nikhil Thomas based on a complaint from Kerala University.

Kayamkulam: Amid severe backlashes, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) Kerala Unit ousted its fellow member Nikhil Thomas over the fake degree certificate controversy on Tuesday. Thomas is accused of submitting a fake degree certificate to grab a set for M.Com at Milad-E-Sherif Memorial (MSM) College in Kayamkulam. Regarding the decision, the SFI issued a statement that said Nikhil's primary membership in the party had been cancelled. The release stated that Nikhil deceived the organisation regarding the situation and obtained a false certificate using a racket. It stated that what he did was not appropriate behaviour for an SFI member.

SFI spoke out against Thomas' pursuit and explained why it had earlier supported him. The organisation has changed its strategy in light of media allegations that claim Thomas was not a Kalinga University student.

The SFI state committee was concerned about Nikhil Thomas' ability to successfully complete his coursework at Kalinga University on a regular basis. The media were given access to it. Prior to the SFI, the sole option was to give Kalinga University an RTI grant so that it could look into the matter. The journalists also received an explanation of this. However, the news that surfaced subsequently makes it clear that Nikhil Thomas was not a student at Kalinga University, according to the SFI leadership.

"In the name of numerous universities outside of Kerala, there are organisations operating both inside and outside of Kerala that print and issue fake certificates. This is a nationwide mafia organisation. It should be noted that Nikhil Thomas is now one of many young individuals who generate certifications with the assistance of such a mafia organisation".

In a statement, K Anushree, the state president of SFI, and PM Arsho, the secretary, claimed that Nikhil Thomas did something that no SFI worker ever ought to have done.

SFI has received harsh criticism as a result of a recent impersonation case, a mark list controversy, and another documentary forgery case in which the suspects are connected to the organisation.

