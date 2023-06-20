Big revelation: MSM College manager claims CPI-M leader recommended SFI member Nikhil's name for PG seat

MSM College Manager Hilal Babu made a big revelation that SFI leader Nikhil Thomas's name was recommended for the PG seat by a CPM member who is active in the party. However, the college management has filed a police complaint against Nikhil Thomas.

Alappuzha: MSM College Manager Hilal Babu has come up with a new revelation on Tuesday in the fake degree certificate controversy of SFI leader Nikhil Thomas. He said that a Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) member recommended Nikhil's name for the Post-graduation seat at the college. However, the CPM leader's name cannot be disclosed as his political future will be lost, said Babu. The college management has filed a police complaint against Nikhil Thomas.

“If I mention his name it will affect him personally. We have filed a police complaint regarding the fake documents,” said Hilal Babu.

Babu asserted that the University and college are going ahead with legal action against fake degree certificates. Meanwhile, Kerala University has sent an e-mail to Raipur based- Kalinga University attaching the degree certificate, mark list, and transfer certificate submitted by Nikhil.

The institution intends to sue the student if it turns out that the documents are false. Even if it is determined that the certificates are authentic, Kalinga will be held accountable for how someone who wasn't enrolled at the institution could obtain such documents.

While Nikhil's credential appears to indicate that he studied under an annual system, Kalinga's B.Com programme uses a semester system. This discrepancy will also be looked at. Exams are held in the annual system after one academic year, whereas they are held twice a year in the semester system.

