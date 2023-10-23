Kerala to receive widespread rain today; IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts

Kerala to receive widespread rain in some parts of the districts. Meanwhile, yellow alert has been declared in 8 districts, including Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the state today. A yellow alert has been declared in 8 districts, including Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

The IMD predicted heavy rainfall with thunder and lightening this afternoon. At the same time, the low pressure is likely to intensify today. Cyclone Hamun will form in the Bay of Bengal within 24 hours. The cyclone will not directly affect Kerala.

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned that there is a possibility of high waves along the Kerala coast. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has predicted high waves and storm surges of 1.0 to 3.0 metres on the Kerala coast (Vizhinjam to Kasaragod) till 11.30 pm on October 23, 2023, and 1.2 to 3.0 meters on the south Tamil Nadu coast till 11.30 pm on October 23, 2023.

Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to be cautious.

1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the danger areas as per the instructions of the authorities.

2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.

3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely.