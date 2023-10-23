Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala to receive widespread rain today; IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts

    Kerala to receive widespread rain in some parts of the districts. Meanwhile, yellow alert has been declared in 8 districts, including Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

    Kerala to receive widespread rain today; IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 8:37 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the state today. A yellow alert has been declared in 8 districts, including Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

    The IMD predicted heavy rainfall with thunder and lightening this afternoon. At the same time, the low pressure is likely to intensify today. Cyclone Hamun will form in the Bay of Bengal within 24 hours. The cyclone will not directly affect Kerala.

    Meanwhile, the IMD has warned that there is a possibility of high waves along the Kerala coast. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has predicted high waves and storm surges of 1.0 to 3.0 metres on the Kerala coast (Vizhinjam to Kasaragod) till 11.30 pm on October 23, 2023, and 1.2 to 3.0 meters on the south Tamil Nadu coast till 11.30 pm on October 23, 2023.

    Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to be cautious.
    1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the danger areas as per the instructions of the authorities.
    2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.
    3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely.

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 8:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    kerala news live 23 october 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive widespread rainfall today; Yellow alert in 8 districts

    Remarkable How Indian Army reconnects flood-hit areas of Sikkim with 150-foot bridge (WATCH) snt

    Remarkable! WATCH how Indian Army reconnects flood-hit areas of Sikkim with 150-foot bridge

    India addresses diplomatic presence, cites Canada meddling in internal affairs AJR

    'Continuous interference in our affairs': Jaishankar on downsizing Canadian diplomatic presence

    Uttar Pradesh ATS monitoring 25,000 madrassas for potential anti-national activity promotion AJR

    Uttar Pradesh ATS monitoring 25,000 madrassas for potential anti-national activity promotion

    ISRO aims to send woman fighter test pilots into space on Gaganyaan mission: S Somanath AJR

    ISRO aims to send woman fighter test pilots into space on Gaganyaan mission: S Somanath

    Recent Stories

    Durga Puja 2023: Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa perform Dhununchi dance, Shilpa Shetty does Kanya Puja with daughter

    Durga Puja 2023: Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa perform Dhununchi dance, Shilpa Shetty does Kanya Puja with daughter

    kerala news live 23 october 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive widespread rainfall today; Yellow alert in 8 districts

    Shah Rukh Khan tops 'Most Popular Male Star' list, takes over Prabhas, Salman Khan (see list) RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan tops 'Most Popular Male Star' list, takes over Prabhas, Salman Khan (see list)

    Malaika Arora turns 50: 5 hit songs of the actress RKK

    Malaika Arora turns 50: 5 hit songs of the actress

    Prabhas turns 43: Glance at five best iconic movies of South superstar vma eai

    Prabhas turns 43: Glance at five best iconic movies of South superstar

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon