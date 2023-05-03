Kerala: Three including patient killed as ambulance overturns in Thrissur

The ambulance's driver lost control in the torrential downpour and crashed into a tree before flipping over onto the road.

Thrissur: In a tragic incident, an ambulance carrying a patient to a hospital met with an accident leaving three dead on the spot in Thrissur's Kunnamkulam on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Marathamkodu natives Rahmath (48), and her relatives Femina (30) and Aabid (35). Three others also suffered severe injuries in the accident.

The ambulance reportedly lost control at 1.30 am while transporting Femina to the hospital because she had serious pneumonia. The ambulance's driver lost control in the torrential downpour and crashed into a tree before flipping over onto the road.

Rahmath's son Fariz, ambulance driver Shuhaib and friend Sadiq were injured in the accident. All three are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur.

Another ambulance that went to the accident site after getting the information collided with a pick-up van in Kunnamkulam and one person was injured.