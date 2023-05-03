Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Three including patient killed as ambulance overturns in Thrissur

    The ambulance's driver lost control in the torrential downpour and crashed into a tree before flipping over onto the road.
     

    Kerala: Three including patient killed as ambulance overturns in Thrissur anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 3, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

    Thrissur: In a tragic incident, an ambulance carrying a patient to a hospital met with an accident leaving three dead on the spot in Thrissur's Kunnamkulam on Wednesday.

    The deceased have been identified as Marathamkodu natives Rahmath (48), and her relatives Femina (30) and Aabid (35). Three others also suffered severe injuries in the accident. 

    The ambulance reportedly lost control at 1.30 am while transporting Femina to the hospital because she had serious pneumonia. The ambulance's driver lost control in the torrential downpour and crashed into a tree before flipping over onto the road.

    Also read: Amid protests by Left, ABVP organises special screening of 'The Kerala Story' at JNU

    Rahmath's son Fariz, ambulance driver Shuhaib and friend Sadiq were injured in the accident. All three are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur.

    Another ambulance that went to the accident site after getting the information collided with a pick-up van in Kunnamkulam and one person was injured.

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amid protests by Left, ABVP organises special screening of 'The Kerala Story' at JNU anr

    Amid protests by Left, ABVP organises special screening of 'The Kerala Story' at JNU

    IMD issues yellow alert for 5 northern states after temperature dips in national capital gcw

    IMD issues yellow alert for 5 northern states after temperature dips in national capital

    Anurag Thakur tried to hush up matter Wrestler Vinesh Phogat big allegation amid protest gcw

    'Anurag Thakur tried to hush up matter': Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's big allegation amid protest

    Maintain high standard of discourse': Election Commission to parties, star campaigners in Karnataka AJR

    'Maintain high standard of discourse': Election Commission to parties, star campaigners in Karnataka

    Sharad Pawar will rethink on resignation, decision in 2-3 days': Ajit Pawar AJR

    'Sharad Pawar will rethink on resignation, decision in 2-3 days': Ajit Pawar

    Recent Stories

    Rude or Irritated? Shah Rukh Khan pushes away, stops his fans from clicking a selfie with him; see video RBA

    Rude or Irritated? Shah Rukh Khan pushes away, stops his fans from clicking a selfie with him; see video

    Go First crisis Pratt Whitney claims airline has lengthy history of missing financial obligations gcw

    Go First crisis: Pratt & Whitney claims airline has lengthy history of missing financial obligations

    Amid protests by Left, ABVP organises special screening of 'The Kerala Story' at JNU anr

    Amid protests by Left, ABVP organises special screening of 'The Kerala Story' at JNU

    Meet Tamil TV actress Shalini who celebrated divorce with unique photoshoot vma

    Meet Tamil TV actress Shalini who celebrated divorce with unique photoshoot

    Donald Trump groped me tried to kiss US woman Jessica Leeds recalls alleged Trump sex assault gcw

    'Groped me, tried to kiss...': US woman recalls alleged Trump sex assault during civil rape trial

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon