Kerala: Story of a Kozhikode tribal colony that lacks basic amenities

The people of the Puthuppady tribal colony in Kozhikode are in distress due to a lack of basic amenities. They demand that the concerned officials take necessary actions to make their life easy.

The people of Kozhikode's Puthuppady tribal colony lead dismal lives in homes that could collapse at any time. It has been this way for a while. Despite several complaints, the authorities chose not to examine it.

There are only two latrines in ten of the dwellings in this tribal settlement. The tribal people who endure this miserable situation claim that no one from the panchayat officials is looking into it. The homes on which around ten families of this tribal colony reside are in imminent danger of collapsing. Additionally, there is only one well from which all ten of these families can get water.

Meanwhile, as KSEB turned off the electricity, things got gloomier. They lack effective transportation or road infrastructure. Still, people carry patients to the hospital over their shoulders. In the rain, every home has leakage. They claim that nothing has happened despite their applications for new homes. The mothers become anxious when it starts to rain heavily. Even newborn infants cannot be safely accommodated in these huts without risk of water leaks. Floors are covered in dung wax, and the doors are made of old cloth.

The status of these poor people is still not taken into consideration, even after years of applying for the housing programme. The electricity connection was terminated by KSEB several months ago. The loss of power made life even more miserable. In reality, there are pipes but no water. One well serves as the source of water for all ten families. The end of the colony-named road is in front of the residence of a private person.

The colony residents claimed that following the election, politicians did not come back to see them. The tribal people are urging those in charge to step in and solve the problems as quickly as possible.

