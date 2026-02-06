A spa employee in Thiruvalla was allegedly gang-raped for refusing to pay 'goonda tax' to a gang led by repeat offender 'Marana Subin'. Police have arrested Subin and two others, while a search continues for three more accused in the case.

A spa employee in Thiruvalla was allegedly gang raped after she refused to pay "goonda tax" demanded by a criminal gang led by Subin Alexander, widely known as "Marana Subin", according to Police officials.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Three Arrested, Search On for Others

Three people have been Subin and two of his accomplices, and a search is intensifying for the remaining three accused who are absconding. The accused has also previously engaged in extortion and is often involved in demanding money, police said.

'Goonda Tax' Demand Led to Attack

According to officials, he incident occurred on Sunday, February 1, during the day. According to the police, the accused, who have a history of extortion in the region, had frequently demanded money from the Luxe Luminery Wellness Spa in Manjadi, Thiruvalla.

On February 1, the gang allegedly arrived at the spa around 3:30 pm and demanded ₹50,000. When the staff refused, Subin and his associates forcibly entered, threatened the woman employee, and committed the assault.

Victim Dragged, Raped, and Filmed

The FIR states that Subin dragged the employee into a room, locked the door, held a steel knife to her neck, stripped her clothes, and raped her on the spa bed. He also recorded selfies and assaulted her on the face and body.

The gang then brought another customer inside, who was there, forced both the victim and the customer to lie together, and recorded videos before harassing the customer as well. The accused allegedly robbed ₹25,000 from the spa and threatened another staffer, forcibly taking ₹2,500.

Accomplices Aided the Assault

Police said all six accused acted together, with Subin leading the assault while the others supported, encouraged, and enabled the crime.

Main Accused a Notorious Criminal

Subin Alexander, already facing multiple criminal cases and booked previously under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (KAPPA) Act, is considered a high-risk repeat offender.

Investigation Continues

Police said further arrests are expected soon, as we have arrested Subin and the other two associated with them. The investigation is ongoing, and police have assured that strong action will be taken in the case. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)