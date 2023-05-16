Kerala: Railways cancel 8 major trains on THESE dates for maintenance works; Check details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thiruvananthapuram: Due to engineering work at Thrissur Yard and between the Aluva-Angamaly Section of Thiruvananthapuram, Southern Railway has cancelled 8 major trains for May 20, 21, and 22.

    Full cancellation of trains:

    On May 20- 16649 Mangaluru Central - Nagercoil Parasuram Express

    On May 21- 
    12202 Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Garib Rath Express
    16650 Nagercoil-Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express
    16349 Kochuveli - Nilambur Road Raja Rani Express
    16343 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Madurai Amritha Express

    On May 22-
    12201 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Kochvueli Garib Rath Express
    16350 Nilambur Road - Kochuveli Rajya Rani Express
    16344 Madurai - Thiruvananthapuram Central Amritha Express

    Partial Cancellation of Train Services: 

    16302 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Shoranur Venad Express will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam and Shoranur on 21st May.

    16301 Shoranur - Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad Express will be partially cancelled between Shoranur and Ernakulam on 21st May.

    12617 Ernakulam - Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Superfast Express leaving Ernakulam at 1.25 pm on 21st May will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam and Thrissur.

    06797 Palakkad – Ernakulam MEMU Express Special will be partially cancelled between Chalakkudi and Ernakulam on 21st May.

    06798 Ernakulam - Palakkad MEMU Express Special leaving Ernakulam at 2.45 pm on 21st May will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam and Chalakudy.

    16128 Guruvayur - Chennai Egmore Express will be partially cancelled between Guruvayur and Ernakulam on 22nd May. The train will commence service from Ernakulam at its scheduled departure time of 01.20 hrs on 23rd May, 2023.

    16127 Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur Express Leaving Chennai Egmore at 09.00 hrs on 21st May, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam Jn and Guruvayur. 

    16306 Kannur - Ernakulam Express leaving Kannur at 2.50 pm on 22nd May will be partially cancelled between Thrissur and Ernakulam.

    Last Updated May 16, 2023, 3:54 PM IST
