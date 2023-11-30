Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Security beefed up in Sabarimala temple to avoid repeat of CUSAT tragedy

    Following the CUSAT tragedy, security arrangements have been beefed up in Sabarimala temple as thousands of devotees throng to the temple. There are over 1000 security personnel in the vicinity of the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple in Pathanamthitta district.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: The security in Sabarimala temple has been beefed up by the police to avoid a repeat of the CUSAT tragedy. Four people including three students were killed in a stampede at the CUSAT in Kochi last Saturday. The students within the Cochin University campus were in the midst of a live musical performance featuring the renowned singer Nikhita Gandhi.

    Steps are being taken to avoid congestion in the wake of the CUSAT accident. Around 1500 security personnel including police and various army personnel are present. The police service evaluates the accurate numbers of pilgrims going up from Pampa, those who return after darshan, and those who stay back in Sannidhanam. Strict security arrangements have also been made at each location.

    More police have been deployed at places where traffic is likely to increase on Swami Ayyappan Road and Neelimala Path. The police are also inspecting places where pilgrims rush to climb in case of rain. Pilgrims have a chance to visit from 3 am lasting till 17 hours. A huge rush of devotees is witnessed in the morning. During these times, maximum footfall is seen at Pathinettampadi, Thirumuttam and Malikappuram. Due to this, the police deployment is divided into seven divisions to control the flow of devotees. 

    About 750 policemen have been deployed for duty. Apart from this there are forces like Commando, NDRF and RAF.

    The footage from 72 cameras will be monitored live in the control room.

    Sabarimala Sanitation Society's Vishudhi Sena members play a vital role in keeping the Sabarimala Sannidhanam clean. This time 1000 Vishudhi Sena members from Tamil Nadu have been deployed in the district. In Sannidhanam there are 300 members, Pampa 210, Nilakkal 450, Pandalam 30 and Kulanada with 10 sena members. An awareness campaign under the name of Mission Green to prevent the use of plastic and make the Pampa River garbage-free was also carried out under the leadership of the Sena.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
