Kerala's 726 AI cameras begin functioning; If you have complaint on challans, do THIS!

The implementation of a completely automated traffic enforcement system will prevent the need to flag down vehicles for inspection.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Transport Department's 726 Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras started functioning on Thursday. The implementation of a completely automated traffic enforcement system will prevent the need to flag down vehicles for inspection.

Also read: Muslim organizations seek financial aid for 2008 Bengaluru blast accused Abdul Nasser Madani

A total of 726 AI cameras have been installed on state and national highways in Kerala. The penalty for negligent drivers will be a large sum of money. The revenue will be split between the departments of police, excise, motor vehicles, and GST. The AI-enabled cameras will be able to perform three tasks: capture, evidence gathering, and surveillance.

Out of 726 cameras, 675 will be utilized to catch vehicles that don't stop after causing an accident, two-wheeler riders without helmets, and drivers without seatbelts. 25 cameras will be used to catch unlawful parking, four fixed cameras will be used to catch speeders, and 18 cameras will be used to catch those who jump red lights. To coordinate this, control rooms will be opened in each of the 14 districts.

However, the public at large is unaware of what will come next. On Wednesday, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) announced on Facebook that the footage will be listed, and forwarded to district-level control rooms. The visuals will then be forwarded to the national database, and an e-challan will be generated. The registered vehicle owner will get a message on his/her phone within six hours of the traffic violation.

Any complaints regarding such challans can be contacted with the respective District RTO Enforcement Office, stated MVD.

The visuals will be stored at the data bank set up at Keltron's Manvila unit in Thiruvananthapuram.

Violations and Penalties:

Use of mobile phone while driving: Rs 2,000.

Overspeeding: Rs 1,500

Driving/riding without seat belts or helmets: Rs 500

Vehicles without rear-view mirrors: Rs 200

Triple riding (bike): Rs 2,000

The cameras will also watch out for motorists blocking the way of emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire and rescue department automobiles.

Also read: Kerala: AI Cameras to be operational from April 20; Aims to cut down road accidents by 20 percent

