Kerala: AI Cameras to be operational from April 20; Aims to cut down road accidents by 20 percent

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Motor Vehicle Department has installed 726 AI cameras across the state to catch traffic violations, and starting on April 20 fines will be imposed on those who violate. The implementation of a completely automated traffic enforcement system will prevent the need to flag down vehicles for inspection.

The penalty for negligent drivers will be a large sum of money. The revenue will be split between the departments of police, excise, motor vehicles, and GST. The AI-enabled cameras will be able to perform three tasks: capture, evidence gathering, and surveillance.

Out of 726 cameras, 675 will be utilized to catch vehicles that don't stop after causing an accident, two-wheeler riders without helmets, and drivers without seatbelts. 25 cameras will be used to catch unlawful parking, four fixed cameras will be used to catch speeders, and 18 cameras will be used to catch those who jump red lights. To coordinate this, control rooms will be opened in each of the 14 districts.

The owner of the vehicle will receive a message on their mobile phone immediately informing them of the traffic offence the cameras have spotted. Rs 250 is the minimum penalty for unauthorised parking. For not using a seat belt or helmet, the fine is Rs. 500, while for over-speeding, the fine is Rs. 1500. A fine of Rs 2000 will have to be paid if found using a phone while driving a vehicle.

Meanwhile, Transport Commissioner Sreejith IPS said that the public need not worry about AI cameras being operational in the state and people have to just follow the traffic rules. The Transport Commissioner told Asianet News that the AI ​​cameras aim to reduce road accidents by 20 percent.