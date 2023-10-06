Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Rain likely to continue for 5 days; IMD issues yellow alert in 4 districts

    The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the state for the next five days.

    Kerala: Rain likely to continue for 5 days; IMD issues yellow alert in 4 districts
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 4:21 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the state for the next five days. A yellow alert was issued in Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts on October 8 and in Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kannur districts on October 9. The Meteorological Department said there is a possibility of rain with thunder and strong winds until October 10.

    The India Meteorological Department has also informed that fishing on the Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Karnataka coasts should be avoided. Strong wind speeds of 45 to 65 kmph are likely over the southern parts of the Kanyakumari region today.

    Precautionary Guidelines:

    Lightening strikes can lead to various health risks. It may cause damage to both living and non-living things. So, please read out these security measures to ensure the safety of your belongings and your loved ones.

    1. If you notice the sign of lightning, seek shelter immediately in a safe building. Avoid staying outdoors, especially in exposed areas.
    2. Stay away from windows during lightening.
    3. Disconnect electronic appliances to prevent any electrical hazards.
    4. Avoid using mobile phones, and laptops to avoid electric shocks.
    5. If there are any trees near you, just stay away from them.
    6. If you need to travel, just avoid traveling through flooded areas. If you are travelling by bike, the car just park your vehicle nearby in a safe area
    7. Avoid swimming during rainfall as there may be hidden dangers in water.
    8. Avoid shipping, and boating in the sea while lightening. Try to reach out to shores as soon as the climate changes
    9. Try to avoid bathing at this time. Electric shocks may travel through the pipes attached to your homes.
    10. To ensure the safety of electrical hazards, lightning protection systems can be installed on buildings.

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2023, 4:21 PM IST
