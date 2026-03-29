Kerala LoP VD Satheesan expressed confidence in the UDF winning 100+ seats in the upcoming assembly elections, citing record victories in past bye-elections and criticising the ruling LDF government's performance and CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections, Kerala Assembly LoP VD Satheesan on Saturday exuded confidence in the victory of the United Democratic Front, saying that they will "come back with 100-plus seats".

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Speaking with ANI, the Congress leader underscored the record victories of the UDF in the previous bye-elections, implying that similar results will be witnessed in the 2026 bye-elections in the state. "Except for one, we won all the by-elections with wonderful margins... We increased our margin in the Parliament elections... We received a wonderful victory in the 30 years in local body elections... We have been winning all the elections," he said.

He further took a dig at the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, stating that the UDF secured victory previously despite the rigorous campaigning by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), adding that the same will happen in the upcoming elections. "In the by-elections, the Chief Minister and 20 ministers are camping for one month. Even then, we are winning with big margins. So that will be continued. We will come back with 100-plus seats," the Kerala Assembly LoP stated.

UDF Criticises LDF Government's Performance

Earlier, Satheesan criticised the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, questioning the financial condition of Kerala and policies for education and healthcare. "There is a good turnout in favour of the UDF... I have visited 125 constituencies. They supported us. I feel that there is a huge anti-incumbency against the government. It will be worked out. The government has failed everywhere. Kerala's fiscal situation is vulnerable. The higher education system here is very poor..Kerala will be an old-age home in 5 years," he said.

Furthermore, he reflected on the efforts made by the UDF in creating programmes and projects to compensate for the government's alleged failure. Citing certain examples of the same, he said that the UDF will bring a "new era" in the state. "UDF will change the entire Kerala. When the people believe that this misrule will end and a new era will start. That is why my yatra is called: New Era Yatra. It will start a new era in Kerala," he added.

LDF Hits Back at UDF Allegations

On the other hand, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier in the day said that the United Democratic Front (UDF) is resorting to blatant lies regarding the Social Democratic Party of India's (SDPI) support in Malappuram to divert attention from their pro-corporate and globalist policies. The Kerala CM exuded confidence in the LDF, saying that the general public can easily see through the political propaganda and which party prioritises a pro-people stance.

Election Background

In the local body elections conducted in Kerala in 2025, the Congress-led UDF emerged ahead, leading in 505 of the 941 Grama Panchayats as of Saturday night. The LDF was ahead in 340 panchayats, while the NDA led in 26. However, the NDA's most significant breakthrough came in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where it secured control for the first time, ending the LDF's four-decade-long rule.

The Kerala legislative assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23. (ANI)