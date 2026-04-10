Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed confidence in a decisive UDF victory in the Kerala Assembly polls. He said the LDF's rule is ending and a new era will begin, as people are tired and ready for a political change in the state.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday expressed confidence in a decisive victory for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the just concluded Keralam Assembly elections. He said that the "rule of the LDF is ending" and that voters are ready for a political change in the state.

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Speaking to ANI in Alappuzha, Chennithala said, "... We are expecting a spectacular victory in this assembly election. The Congress-led UDF is confident of securing a majority and forming the next government in Kerala. Rule of the LDF is ending, and a new era will begin. The people of Kerala are tired of the LDF and ready to move on. Leadership decisions will be taken by the Congress high command."

Record Voter Turnout in Assembly Polls

Voting for assembly polls created a record on Thursday as Assam and Puducherry surpassed their highest-ever poll-participation by recording 85.38% and 89.83% voter turnout. The turnout was also high in Keralam at 78.03 per cent. Polling was also held in four byelections in three states.

Election Commission said that the polling had been "by and large peaceful barring a few incidents".

"Assam and Puducherry surpassed their highest-ever poll-participation today by recording 85.38% and 89.83% respectively. Previously, the highest poll-participation in Assam and Puducherry was 84.67% (2016) and 86.19% (2011) respectively, an Election Commission release said.

EC Lauds 'Historic' Polling Process

It said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr SS Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi kept a close watch on the polling through live-webcasting which was ensured in 100% of the polling stations for the first time in Assam, Keralam and Puducherry.

In his remarks, Gyanesh Kumar said that Assembly Elections 2026 in Assam, Keralam and Puducherry "are a historic testimony not only for India but for the entire democratic World".

"On behalf of ECI, I congratulate each and every elector of Assam, Puducherry and Kerala for this historic achievement. Chunav ka Parv, Matdaata ka Garv," he said.

A total of 296 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in Assam and Keralam and the UT of Puducherry with a total electorate of over 5.31 crore went to polls a day earlier, along with the bye-elections in four assembly constituencies in Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura.