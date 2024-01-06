Kerala : Policeman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: A policeman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kasaragod. Sudheesh, a native of Palakkad was found dead. The body was found near the locked old hospital building in Karandakkad. Sudheesh did not come to work for a few days. The preliminary conclusion is that Sudheesh, who was a heavy drinker, died after falling from the top of the building. Kasaragod town police reached the spot and took inquest steps. A police dog and fingerprint experts arrived and conducted an examination.

Meanwhile, another policeman was found dead in Thrissur on December 21. The deceased was identified as Adish, a Civil Officer. Adish was a driver in the city police control room. Friends said he had been on vacation for a long time. His body was found in his house in Perumpillissery. Adish has been on leave since October while working as a driver in the Thrissur City Control Room.

Nepal native found dead in Kozhikode

A man was found dead in Vadakara, Kozhikode today. Nath (53), a native of Nepal was found dead on top of a building in Vadakara Orkattery town. The dead body was found during the inspection conducted by the locals after a bad smell. He had been staying in and around Orkkatteri for a long time. The police have reached the spot and completed the inquest process. The body will be shifted to Kozhikode Medical College for post-mortem.



