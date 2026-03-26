Kerala Police's cyber wing filed a case against social media platform X and a user over a misleading AI-generated video targeting PM Modi and the Election Commission. The video was deemed defamatory and a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Case Filed Over Defamatory AI Video

The cyber wing of the Kerala Police has registered a case against social media platform X and a user over an AI-generated video targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of India. The development comes in the wake of a row over a document circulated by the Kerala Chief Electoral Officer's office that bore the seal of the BJP Kerala unit.

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In a statement, the Kerala Police said that the AI-generated synthetic video circulated on the social media platform X depicted the Prime Minister and the constitutional authorities, including the Election Commission of India, in a misleading and defamatory manner, ahead of the State Assembly election.

The Kerala Police said that in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct and applicable legal provisions, it has, through its Cyber Operations Wing, initiated immediate measures to prevent further circulation of the content. Necessary legal notices were issued to the intermediary platform under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and Rules, seeking expeditious removal of the unlawful content. As part of due legal process, a case has been registered against the X account "Laxmi N Raju (@valiant_Raju)," and others concerned at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Thiruvananthapuram City, and an investigation has been commenced to ascertain culpability and take action in accordance with law.

Police Action and Public Advisory

According to the police, the content was brought to their notice through official channels. Upon verification, it was assessed that the material had the potential to mislead the public, undermine the credibility of constitutional bodies, and adversely impact the conduct of free and fair elections.

The Kerala Police advised the public to exercise due caution and refrain from creating, sharing, or amplifying unverified or misleading content, particularly during the election period. Assembly elections in the State will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

EC's Crackdown on Electoral Malpractices

Ahead of the election, the Election Commission of India said that enforcement agencies have seized illicit inducements worth over Rs 400 crore since the announcement of assembly elections in four states and a union territory and bye-elections earlier this month.

According to the poll body, seizures amounting to Rs 408.82 crore have been made between February 26 and March 25 following the activation of the Electronic Seizure Management System (ESMS). The confiscated items include cash worth Rs 17.44 crore, liquor valued at Rs 37.68 crore (over 16.3 lakh litres), drugs worth Rs 167.38 crore, precious metals worth Rs 23 crore, and other freebies exceeding Rs 163.30 crore.

To further curb electoral malpractices, the Commission has deployed over 5,173 flying squads across poll-bound states and Union Territories to respond swiftly to complaints. Additionally, more than 5,200 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have been stationed to conduct surprise checks at key locations, EC said. (ANI)