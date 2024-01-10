Kerala: PM Modi to hold road show in Kochi; visit Guruvayur temple on Jan 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala for the second time in a month on January 16. He will also attend the wedding of Suresh Gopi's daughter at Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple on January 17.

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again arrive in Kerala for a two-day visit on January 16 and 17. The Prime Minister will land in Kochi on January 16 and hold a roadshow at 5 pm in Kochi. This would be his second visit to the state in a month. Earlier, he visited Thrissur on January 3 to address the BJP-led women empowerment programme at Thekkinkadu Maidanam.

The next day, he will proceed to Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple to offer prayers and attend the wedding of actor-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter. The Prime Minister will reportedly depart the location right after following the "tying the knot" ceremony. He will not be present at the reception being held in Gokulam Park.

PM Modi will return in the afternoon after attending the party leadership meeting and inauguration of various central projects in Kochi.

Before this, Suresh Gopi had flown to Delhi with his wife and daughter to invite the prime minister to the event. On social media, the actor posted images of his daughter giving PM Modi the wedding card. It is understood that on January 20, there will be another wedding event at the Greenfield stadium.

Guruvayur is going to implement strict restrictions on the day of PM Modi's arrival. The tightening of security will start at least two hours before his arrival. Devotees will only be permitted entry into the temple once PM Modi has departed; no one will be permitted on the premises beginning at six in the morning.