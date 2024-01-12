Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Opposition leader VD Satheesan moves High Court alleging corruption in KFON project

    The KFON project was initiated on June 5, 2023. This aimed to provide free internet connections to 20 lakh people.

    Kerala: Opposition leader VD Satheesan moves High Court alleging corruption in KFON project rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 4:09 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader V. D. Satheesan filed a petition in the High Court, alleging corruption in the awarding of contracts and sub-contracts for a project. The petition claimed that the project, intended as a milestone for the state's development, was given to unqualified individuals, leading to significant delays in implementation. 

    The KFON project was initiated on June 5, 2023. This aimed to provide free internet connections to 20 lakh people. In the first phase, 14,000 people were selected, however, after seven months, only 3,715 households are using the free connection. Despite the Chief Minister's announcement of 18,063 offices, the figure was 17,412 initially. The project, which pledged to deliver free connections within a month after the first phase launch, has yet to fulfill this promise. Additionally, accurate information for the 14,000 houses remains undisclosed by the government.

    The KFON project has shown little progress in providing the promised free connections after seven months. Less than one-third of the initially announced free connections for economically and socially backward individuals have been implemented.

    The KFON project is estimated to cost Rs 1168 crore if the annual maintenance fee is excluded. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board
     (KIIFB) covered 70 percent of this amount. An annual repayment of Rs 100 crores, including interest, is planned. The project bears a substantial financial burden, covering office expenses and a monthly rent of Rs 30 crores to KSEB.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 4:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 17,840 crore Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India's longest sea bridge (WATCH) AJR

    BREAKING: PM Modi inaugurates Rs 17,840 crore Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India's longest sea bridge (WATCH)

    Gearing up for Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inauguration: A timeline of events from 1528 to 2024 snt

    Gearing up for Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inauguration: A timeline of events from 1528 to 2024

    PM Modi cleans Kalaram temple premises in Nashik as part of Swachhata Abhiyan WATCH gcw

    PM Modi cleans Kalaram temple premises in Nashik as part of 'Swachhata Abhiyan' (WATCH)

    Ayodhya overtakes Goa, Nainital in search interest; Room rates surpass Rs 70000 AJR

    Ayodhya overtakes Goa, Nainital in search interest; Room rates surpass Rs 70,000

    12 percent of blood bags are produced in Kerala, says P Rajeev rkn

    12 percent of blood bags are produced in Kerala, says minister P Rajeev

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 17,840 crore Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India's longest sea bridge (WATCH) AJR

    BREAKING: PM Modi inaugurates Rs 17,840 crore Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India's longest sea bridge (WATCH)

    cricket Steve Smith's tennis skills amaze Novak Djokovic in an unforgettable charity showdown (WATCH) osf

    Steve Smith's tennis skills amaze Novak Djokovic in an unforgettable charity showdown (WATCH)

    Carrot to Cabbage: 7 winter vegetables that are high in nutritional value ATG EAI

    Carrot to Cabbage: 7 winter vegetables that are high in nutritional value

    Gearing up for Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inauguration: A timeline of events from 1528 to 2024 snt

    Gearing up for Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inauguration: A timeline of events from 1528 to 2024

    Israel sends high profile lawyers to the Hague, vows to fight Genocide allegations against South Africa avv

    Israel sends high profile lawyers to the Hague, vows to fight Genocide allegations against South Africa

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon