Kerala: Opposition leader VD Satheesan moves High Court alleging corruption in KFON project

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader V. D. Satheesan filed a petition in the High Court, alleging corruption in the awarding of contracts and sub-contracts for a project. The petition claimed that the project, intended as a milestone for the state's development, was given to unqualified individuals, leading to significant delays in implementation.

The KFON project was initiated on June 5, 2023. This aimed to provide free internet connections to 20 lakh people. In the first phase, 14,000 people were selected, however, after seven months, only 3,715 households are using the free connection. Despite the Chief Minister's announcement of 18,063 offices, the figure was 17,412 initially. The project, which pledged to deliver free connections within a month after the first phase launch, has yet to fulfill this promise. Additionally, accurate information for the 14,000 houses remains undisclosed by the government.

The KFON project has shown little progress in providing the promised free connections after seven months. Less than one-third of the initially announced free connections for economically and socially backward individuals have been implemented.

The KFON project is estimated to cost Rs 1168 crore if the annual maintenance fee is excluded. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board

(KIIFB) covered 70 percent of this amount. An annual repayment of Rs 100 crores, including interest, is planned. The project bears a substantial financial burden, covering office expenses and a monthly rent of Rs 30 crores to KSEB.