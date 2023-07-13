Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: No salary in KSRTC, driver seeks 3-day leave for casual labour

    The government had previously declared that salaries in KSRTC would be paid in monthly installments notwithstanding the current financial difficulties. As of July 10, the promised first installment—which was supposed to be paid before the fifth of every month—had still not been received.

    Chalakkudy: Due to the delay in wage payments, a driver of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC)  organised a separate protest. Aju, a driver at the Chalakudy depot, requested three days off to engage in casual labour since he urgently needs money. The distressed driver told  Asianet News that he protested since he lacked enough money to even fill the petrol tank on his motorbike. He did, however, withdraw his request for leave.

    As a result of the government subsidies not being transferred, KSRTC's salary distribution is taking longer than expected. KSRTC, which is experiencing financial difficulties, uses government assistance to pay its employees' salaries. The chief minister had promised that the initial payment will be made before the fifth day of each month. But it has frequently fallen short. The government has provided aid totaling Rs 50 crore up to three months ago. The financial crisis caused a reduction of 30 crores. This month's salary has not yet been paid by the KSRTC.

    Pensioners at the KSRTC have also encountered challenges because their pensions have not been paid for the past two months, in addition to salary troubles. The KSRTC, which is in charge of distributing the annual pension amount, and the Finance and Cooperative Departments have not yet signed a contract, which is the cause of the delay. The pensioners' plight has worsened as a result of this delay, which has caused great distress.

