Kerala govt sanctions Rs 140 crores as loan to KSRTC for pension disbursement

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has approved a loan of Rs 140 crore for the purpose of disbursing Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) pensions. The amount has been allocated for the distribution of pension for the month of March and April.

Following yet another failure in the distribution of the KSRTC pension, the High Court intervened the other day.

Chief Secretary VP Joy and the Transport Department Secretary Biju Prabhakar were ordered to appear in court and provide an explanation if the pension wasn't paid by Thursday as per the court's directive. Previously, the High Court had mandated that all pension payments be made by the fifth day of each month. The court intervened when this was not done.

The pension amount till June will be given to the consortium of cooperative banks. Pensioners have two months of arrears and the monthly pension alone costs Rs 65 crore.

KSRTC has been in a big crisis in terms of salary and pension distribution. Earlier, KSRTC was in controversy after taking action against a female conductor who protested against non-payment of salary by wearing a badge while on duty. Akhila S Nair had staged a protest by pinning a white sheet of paper as a badge on her uniform which read," The 41st day of providing service without any pay." Following the protest, she was issued a transfer to Pala Depot from Vaikom Depot. The transfer order stated that her action defamed KSRTC and Kerala government. However, it was later revoked.

