Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: No provision to register divorce under personal law, says HC

    The High Court has emphasized the absence of special provisions for women divorced under personal law to record their status in the marriage register. The order was based on a petition filed by a native of Kannur Thalassery.

    Kerala: No provision to register divorce under personal law, says HC rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

    Kochi: The High Court has emphasized the absence of special provisions for women divorced under Personal Law to record their status in the marriage register. It urges the legislature to address this gap, highlighting that while there are provisions for marriage registration under personal law, recording divorce is currently only possible through a court order. 

    However, the court observed that even though there is no rule, it is inherent in the law that divorce can be recorded like marriage. The court also clarified that the marriage officer has the authority to register the divorce. The order of the court is based on a petition filed by a native of Kannur Thalassery.

    The petitioner got married in 2012. After getting married under the Personal Act, they were registered under the Kerala Registration of Marriages (Common) Rules at the Vadakara Municipality. In 2014, her husband divorced her in the presence of witnesses. She then approached the registration department of the municipality to register the divorce, however no action was taken. The reply was that since they are married under personal law, divorce cannot be registered and this can only be done if there is a court order. Later the woman approached the High Court.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hit-and-run horror: Victim crushed by 'hundreds of cars' on fog blanketed NH9; mangled beyond recognition snt

    Hit-and-run horror: Victim crushed by 'hundreds of cars' on fog blanketed NH9; mangled beyond recognition

    Kerala: PM Modi performs 'meenoottu' at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami temple anr

    Kerala: PM Modi performs 'meenoottu' at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami temple

    Siddaramaiah to continue as Karnataka CM if Congress wins Lok Sabha polls: Ex-MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah vkp

    Siddaramaiah to continue as Karnataka CM if Congress wins Lok Sabha polls: Ex-MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka: Acid attack on Bengaluru bank manager during bus halt in Chitradurga

    Karnataka: Acid attack on Bengaluru bank manager during bus halt in Chitradurga

    Kerala grabs spot in 'Best Performer' category in National Startup ranking rkn

    Kerala grabs spot in 'Best Performer' category in National Startup ranking

    Recent Stories

    Hit-and-run horror: Victim crushed by 'hundreds of cars' on fog blanketed NH9; mangled beyond recognition snt

    Hit-and-run horror: Victim crushed by 'hundreds of cars' on fog blanketed NH9; mangled beyond recognition

    There is no question of protecting anyone in Hanagal gang rape case: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    There is no question of protecting anyone in Hanagal gang rape case: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

    Kerala: PM Modi performs 'meenoottu' at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami temple anr

    Kerala: PM Modi performs 'meenoottu' at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami temple

    Chess R Praggnanandhaa surpasses Vishwanathan Anand to become India No.1 after beating world champions Ding Liren osf

    R Praggnanandhaa surpasses Vishwanathan Anand to become India No.1 after beating world champions Ding Liren

    Hania Amir to Iqra Aziz-7 Pakistani actresses to follow on Instagram RBA

    Hania Amir to Iqra Aziz-7 Pakistani actresses to follow on Instagram

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon