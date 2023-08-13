Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: NIA conducts raids at residences of former PFI activists in three districts

    As part of its ongoing investigations, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids on several locations in Malappuram on Sunday (Aug 13).

    Kerala: NIA conducts raids at residences of former PFI activists anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 2:51 PM IST

    Malappuram: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids at houses of banned extremist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) activists in multiple locations in three districts including Malappuram, Kannur and Kollam. In Malappuram, the inspections were conducted in the houses of former PFI members namely Vengara native Hamsa, Tirur native Yahutty, Tanur native Haneefa and Rangattoor native Jaffar. 

    There are indications that some documents were seized as part of the investigation into financial transactions for the PFI. The raids, which started early in the morning, took place simultaneously in all four locations.

    Earlier, the NIA attached the Green Valley Academy in Malappuram's Manjeri for using the centre for providing arms and physical training to its members. According to the NIA, Green Valley Academy is among the PFI's oldest and biggest Arms and Physical Training Centres in Kerala.  The NIA in Kerala has attached this sixth PFI Arms Training Centre and the group's 18th property as "proceeds of terrorism" in accordance with the terms of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

    The National Development Front cadres used the Green Valley Academy run by the "Green Valley Foundation" (GVF), which later merged with the PFI.

    The PFI was banned by the Union Home Minister in September 2022. The Centre announced PFI and its affiliates an "unlawful association", banning it for five years. PFI was founded in 2006 when three organisations from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka merged to form a "pan-India organisation for empowering the Muslim community." PFI's headquarters are in Delhi. The organisation has also been linked to incidents of Love Jihad in Kerala, forced conversion, and sending youths to join ISIS in Afghanistan and Syria.
     

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 2:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Unwavering principle: When Dr APJ Abdul Kalam wrote a cheque to pay for grinder gifted to him snt

    Unwavering principle: When Dr APJ Abdul Kalam wrote a cheque to pay for grinder gifted to him

    Veena Vijayan's 'payment' dealings need thorough investigation: Kerala Governor anr

    Veena Vijayan's 'payment' dealings need thorough investigation: Kerala Governor

    WATCH Student's unfurling of Indian Flag at graduation ceremony abroad gives internet users goosebumps snt

    WATCH: Student's unfurling of Indian Flag at graduation ceremony abroad gives internet users goosebumps

    Nuh communal riots Haryana permits Hindu group meet but conditions apply gcw

    Nuh communal riots: Haryana permits Hindu group's meet, but conditions apply

    Har Ghar Tiranga PM Modi changes DP to Tricolour urges citizens to do the same gcw

    Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Modi changes DP on X to tricolour; urges citizens to follow suit

    Recent Stories

    Unwavering principle: When Dr APJ Abdul Kalam wrote a cheque to pay for grinder gifted to him snt

    Unwavering principle: When Dr APJ Abdul Kalam wrote a cheque to pay for grinder gifted to him

    Lavender to Jasmine: 7 best smelling indoor plants MSW

    Lavender to Jasmine: 7 best smelling indoor plants

    Rottweiler to Beagle- 7 cunning dog breeds RBA EAI

    Rottweiler to Beagle- 7 cunning dog breeds

    Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 folding smartphone with Leica cameras to launch on August 14 gcw

    Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 folding smartphone with Leica cameras to launch on August 14

    Cricket 'Babar Azam wanted to...': Virat Kohli reveals what transpired in his first meeting with Pakistan star osf

    'Babar Azam wanted to...': Virat Kohli reveals what transpired in his first meeting with Pakistan star

    Recent Videos

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon