Kerala: NIA conducts raids at residences of former PFI activists in three districts

As part of its ongoing investigations, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids on several locations in Malappuram on Sunday (Aug 13).

Malappuram: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids at houses of banned extremist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) activists in multiple locations in three districts including Malappuram, Kannur and Kollam. In Malappuram, the inspections were conducted in the houses of former PFI members namely Vengara native Hamsa, Tirur native Yahutty, Tanur native Haneefa and Rangattoor native Jaffar.

There are indications that some documents were seized as part of the investigation into financial transactions for the PFI. The raids, which started early in the morning, took place simultaneously in all four locations.

Earlier, the NIA attached the Green Valley Academy in Malappuram's Manjeri for using the centre for providing arms and physical training to its members. According to the NIA, Green Valley Academy is among the PFI's oldest and biggest Arms and Physical Training Centres in Kerala. The NIA in Kerala has attached this sixth PFI Arms Training Centre and the group's 18th property as "proceeds of terrorism" in accordance with the terms of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The National Development Front cadres used the Green Valley Academy run by the "Green Valley Foundation" (GVF), which later merged with the PFI.

The PFI was banned by the Union Home Minister in September 2022. The Centre announced PFI and its affiliates an "unlawful association", banning it for five years. PFI was founded in 2006 when three organisations from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka merged to form a "pan-India organisation for empowering the Muslim community." PFI's headquarters are in Delhi. The organisation has also been linked to incidents of Love Jihad in Kerala, forced conversion, and sending youths to join ISIS in Afghanistan and Syria.

