Kerala News LIVE: 'I stand with farmers...' Actor Jayasurya firm on statements made on plight of farmers

Kerala News LIVE: Malayalam actor Jayasurya slammed the Kerala government for putting the state's farmers through difficult circumstances. While addressing the audience at the "Karshikolsavam" in Kalamassery on Wednesday (Aug 29), he attempted to draw attention to the issues facing farmers.

10.25 AM: Actress Navya Nair questioned by ED in connection with money laundering case involving IRS Sachin Sawant

9.20 AM: 'I stand with farmers...' Actor Jayasurya firm on statements made on plight of farmers

Actor Jayasurya stated that he is adamant about the concerns made by the families over the purchase of rice. He claimed to have no party affiliation and to support farmers. The price of the paddy that was stored six months ago has still not been given to the farmers, Jayasurya questioned, is it unjust to ask? The actor claimed that he didn't realise the Agriculture Minister was present until he arrived at the event's location in Kalamaserry. The aim won't be reached if the problem with farmers is not addressed directly on the platform. That is why, according to Jayasurya, he chose to speak on stage.

8.55 AM: Harshina case: New charge sheet to be submitted today

The charge sheet in the instance of the scissors found in Harshina's stomach during surgery will be presented in court today. The list comprising the names of the two doctors and two nurses who were on duty during the surgery would be provided as part of the ongoing case investigation, according to Medical College Assistant Commissioner K Sudarshan.

8.45 AM: Kerala govt yet to distribute over 1 lakh Onam kits

The free Onam kits provided by the Kerala government have so far been given out to 5,06,636 beneficiaries. There are still 1,01,055 kits to be distributed. On the eve of Onam, or "Uthradam," the distribution of Onam kits went on well into the night and lasted until 9 PM.

8.35 AM: Two stabbed to death in separate incidents in Thrissur

In two distinct instances that occurred in Thrissur over the course of three hours on Wednesday, two men were fatally stabbed. While participating in the Kummattikali procession at Morkanikkara, about nine kilometres outside of the town, Akhil (28), a resident of Mulayam, was fatally stabbed. A history sheeter who had been stabbed to death was found at a railway track nearby from the Kanimangalam railway overbridge. Vishnu (23), the son of Preeju and a resident of the BSNL housing complex in Poothole, was booked for a number of offences.

8.24 AM: Karuvannur fraud case: ED serves notice again to MLA AC Moideen; asks to appear on Monday

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has served notice to CPIM MLA A C Moideen again directing him to appear for interrogation on Monday (Sep 4) in connection with the Karuvannur Bank fraud case. ED also directed him to produce tax records for the last 10 years. He was supposed to appear for interrogation today, however, he conveyed his inconvenience.