Kerala News LIVE: Vigilance sleuths recover Rs 16,450 bribe money from check post in Palakkad.

11.15 AM: Vigilance sleuths recover Rs 16,450 bribe money from check post in Palakkad

At the Govindapuram Check Post in Palakkad, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) found Rs 16,450 in bribe money. The sleeping mats and secret compartment in the chairs were used to conceal the illegal cash. The state treasury received only Rs 12,900 in fines over the course of the last 24 hours, though. VACB inspectors spent almost two hours observing the operations at the checkpoint before seizing the bribe money from the workers. It was discovered that agents were used to deliver bribe money to authorities.

9.45 AM: Plus One admission: After third supplementary allotment, over 19,000 merit seats still vacant

The third supplementary allotment for plus one admission was completed and about 19,003 merit seats continue to remain vacant in the category. During the third round, 25,735 seats were available for allocation. Out of the 11,849 applicants, only 6,736 students received a place. Nevertheless, not all applicants could be accepted due to the lack of openings in their preferred fields, primarily science.

9.15 AM: RSS workers attacked in Pathanamthitta

Two RSS workers were attacked at midnight on Monday in Adoor, Pathanamthitta. RSS members Anandu and Ayyappan suffered injuries and were shifted to Adoor Taluk Hospital. RSS has accused DYFI of being behind the attack. The police have registered a case in the incident.

8.45 AM: Former HC Chief Justice S Manikumar appointed as new Chairman of State Human Rights Commission

The State government appointed former High Court Chief Justice S Manikumar as the new Chairman of the State Human Rights Commission. The Chairman of the Commission is selected by a team comprising the Chief Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and the Speaker. However, Opposition leader V D Satheesan expressed his disappointment with Manikumar's appointment.

8.30 AM: Myth row: CM Vijayan warns cadres to be careful on 'faith' references

CM Pinarayi Vijayan has urged caution when discussing religious issues. Pinarayi warned his colleagues to use caution when bringing up the delicate subject of faith during a Left Democratic Front (LDF) parliamentary committee meeting. He told them that people might misinterpret what they said.

8.25 AM: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to move resolution in Assembly against Centre's UCC proposal today

The Left government led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan will move a resolution in the State Assembly on Tuesday demanding the Centre to withdraw from its proposal to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. All parties including CPM, Congress, Muslim League and CPI had already opposed the UCC. The National Law Commission had sought comments from the public and religious organizations on the Uniform Civil Code issue.