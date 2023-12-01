Kerala News LIVE: Kollam kidnapping case: Police to take the statement of child's father again today

9:35 AM: Prof. Bijoy Nandan to take charge as Vice Chancellor of Kannur University

Dr. Bijoy Nandan has been appointed as the in-charge Vice Chancellor of Kannur University (VC). The decision was made by Governor Arif Muhammad Khan without prior consultation with the government. This move comes in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's cancellation of the re-appointment of Dr. Gopinath Ravindran as the Vice Chancellor of Kannur University.

9:31 AM: Couple commits suicide after killing their children

A couple committed suicide after killing their children in Alappuzha. The deceased has been identified as Sunu and his wife Soumya, along with their children Adi and Athil. The couple hanged themselves after killing their children.

9:25 AM: Kollam kidnapping Case: Police suspect nursing caretaker as kidnapper

A young woman within the group of suspects is suspected to be a nursing caretaker. The police have received a tip-off suggesting that the woman might be a victim of a recruiting scam.

8:47 AM: Kollam kidnapping case: Car used for abduction has multiple fake registration numbers

The police said that there was a big conspiracy behind the incident of child abduction in Kollam. It is reported that the car from which the child was abducted has multiple fake number plates. The car was driven on the same route with several number plates. This is a ploy by the accused to derail the investigation.

8:24 AM: Kollam kidnapping case: Police to take the statement of child's father again

The police will take the statement of the father of the six-year-old girl who was kidnapped 4 days ago. An attempt is made to clarify the doubts and contradictions that have arisen as part of the investigation. The investigation team will also get the details from the seized phone.

8:11 PM: Kollam kidnapping case: One in custody for kidnapping six-year-girl from Oyoor

The police have arrested one person for kidnapping a six-year-old girl from Oyoor in Kollam. The accused is a native of Kirinkara. It is suspected that he is the one who rented the car. The police are investigating the case.