Kollam kidnapping case: 3 suspects held from Thenkasi

Three people are in custody for kidnapping a six-year-old girl from Oyoor. They were taken into custody from Thenkasi in Tamil Nadu

Kollam:In connection with the Kollam kidnapping case, the police have taken allegedly three suspects into custody on Friday. The natives of Chathannoor were taken into custody from Thenkasi in Tamil Nadu. One woman and two men have been arrested. The police said that a financial dispute was behind the abduction. Three people who are directly related to the case are in custody. It has been suspected that the accused belong to their family. All three were taken into custody from Thenkasi Puliyara. According to the police, the reason behind the abduction of the six-year-old girl was a financial dispute with her father.

Meanwhile, the investigation team arrived at the girl's residence around noon and proceeded to record statements from the family members today. The questioning session was extended for three and a half hours. The investigation team clarified that this process is a standard and natural part of their investigative procedure. They further explained that statements from various family members, including the father, were collected, and information was also sought from the child as part of the ongoing inquiry led by the crime branch investigation team.

Earlier, the police have taken one person into custody in connection with the case this morning. The suspect is a native of Kirinkara and the police believe that he is the one who rented the car. The details of the person are not disclosed by the police. There are contradictions in his statement and he is still in police custody.

At the same time, it is reported that the car used in the incident had multiple fake number plates. Authorities revealed that the vehicle was intentionally driven along the same route with several different number plates, suggesting a deliberate attempt by the suspects to complicate and derail the ongoing investigation.

The auto used in the incident is registered in Kollam. The police have revealed specific details about the auto, mentioning a distinctive colored painting on its front and writing on the front glass.

(Updating...)