Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Newlywed woman found hanging in husband's house in Thiruvananthapuram

    Reshma and Akshay Raj got married on June 12. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan of the bedroom in her husband's house in Nedumangad. She was 23. 

    Kerala: Newlywed woman found hanging in husband's house in Thiruvananthapuram anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A newlywed woman was found hanging in her husband's house in Nedumangad, Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased Reshma (23), is a native of Attingal and wife of Akshay Raj. The body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of the bedroom at around 3 am on Sunday (Aug 27). The family members said that Akshay Raj was not at home at the time of the incident. 

    The couple got married on June 12. It is alleged that Reshma suspected that her husband was talking to another woman on the phone. The family members believe that she committed suicide over depression. 

    The incident came to light when Reshma did not open the door despite repeated attempts to call her by the family members. Following this, they informed the police who broke the latch of the door and found her hanging.

    A police investigation is underway.

    The body was shifted to the medical college after completion of the inquest proceedings. 

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    West Bengal: 6 feared killed as explosion rips through firecracker factory in Jagannathpur AJR

    West Bengal: 6 feared killed as explosion rips through firecracker factory in Jagannathpur

    Im not ashamed Uttar Pradesh teacher asks students to slap Muslim boy in class, sparks row AJR

    'I'm not ashamed': Uttar Pradesh teacher asks students to slap Muslim boy in class, sparks row

    28 feet Nataraja bronze sculpture from Tamil Nadu to grace G20 summit venue in New Delhi; check details AJR

    28-feet Nataraja bronze sculpture from Tamil Nadu to grace G20 summit venue in New Delhi; check details

    Explained How close to the Sun will India's Aditya-L1 get?

    Explained: How close to the Sun will India's Aditya-L1 get?

    Mann Ki Baat: 'India has made G20 more inclusive during its presidency,' says PM Modi AJR

    Mann Ki Baat: 'India has made G20 more inclusive during its presidency,' says PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    Home Decor: Want a Mediterranean look to your house? Here are some expert tips

    Home Decor: Want a Mediterranean look to your house? Here are some expert tips

    Onam 2023: 'Jawan' actress Nayanthara shares adorable photos of sons Uyir and Ulagam's first ever celebration ADC

    Onam 2023: 'Jawan' actress Nayanthara shares adorable photos of sons Uyir and Ulagam's first ever celebration

    Nutrient rich kickstart: 7 reasons to eat papaya on an empty stomach AJR EAI

    Nutrient-rich kickstart: 7 reasons to eat papaya on an empty stomach

    Octopus to Frog: 6 animals that are eaten alive by Humans ATG

    Octopus to Frog: 6 animals that are eaten alive by Humans

    West Bengal: 6 feared killed as explosion rips through firecracker factory in Jagannathpur AJR

    West Bengal: 6 feared killed as explosion rips through firecracker factory in Jagannathpur

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon