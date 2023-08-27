Kerala: Newlywed woman found hanging in husband's house in Thiruvananthapuram

Reshma and Akshay Raj got married on June 12. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan of the bedroom in her husband's house in Nedumangad. She was 23.

Thiruvananthapuram: A newlywed woman was found hanging in her husband's house in Nedumangad, Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased Reshma (23), is a native of Attingal and wife of Akshay Raj. The body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of the bedroom at around 3 am on Sunday (Aug 27). The family members said that Akshay Raj was not at home at the time of the incident.

The couple got married on June 12. It is alleged that Reshma suspected that her husband was talking to another woman on the phone. The family members believe that she committed suicide over depression.

The incident came to light when Reshma did not open the door despite repeated attempts to call her by the family members. Following this, they informed the police who broke the latch of the door and found her hanging.

A police investigation is underway.

The body was shifted to the medical college after completion of the inquest proceedings.