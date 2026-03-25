Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala express confidence in a UDF victory in the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls, stating the people are dejected with the LDF government and that the state needs a 'total change'.

Congress Lok Sabha member KC Venugopal on Wednesday expressed confidence in the victory of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, stating, "UDF is going to win hands down." He emphasised that Kerala is in need of a "total change," specifically a "change of government." " It is a clear triumph for the UDF. There will be a change of government in Keralam," he told reporters here today.

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Venugopal Highlights LPG Crisis, Rahul Gandhi's Campaign

Venugopal also said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will formally kick off his campaign in the State today for the upcoming April 9 Assembly polls. Speaking on LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), the Alaphuzha MP pointed out that, "everywhere we go, people--especially women--are crying" about the LPG crisis. He accused the government of "totally failing" to address the issue, further adding that the government had let down the people of Kerala.

Chennithala Alleges CPI(M)-BJP Understanding to Defeat UDF

Earlier today, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala too expressed confidence in a UDF victory, citing that the people of Kerala are disappointed by the performance of the ruling Left Front government. "BJP and CPI(M) are working to defeat the Congress-led UDF. But this will not work in Kerala. In 2021, it was hatched by both of them, and they got the continuation of the ministry. The people of Kerala are completely dejected by the performance of the government. So, I feel that the people will not allow them to continue. And they will be determined to see that the Congress-led UDF will come to power. So, we are very confident that UDF will come back to power," he said.

The Congress leader further stated that there is not a single MLA from the BJP from the last election, and this election, they are not going to open their account. "That is why they are having an understanding with CPI(M) to get some seats, and they will help them to checkmate UDF. That will not happen because the people of Kerala understood their mischief, and they will vote for UDF," Ramesh Chennithala said.

He criticised the ruling party, claiming that the vital issues are not answered, and now people are totally in favour of the UDF. (ANI)