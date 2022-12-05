Kerala NCP Chief says 'will accept Shashi Tharoor warmly', here's how Congress leader reacted

Shashi Tharoor's four-day tour of Malabar two weeks ago appears to have alarmed a significant portion of Kerala's Congress, with some suspecting an 'agenda' behind his move. Following some of his colleagues, the Congress MP attempted to position himself as the ideal Congress chief ministerial candidate.

The Kerala head of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), PC Chacko, invited Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to join his party on Monday. While talking to the media, Chacko said that Tharoor will 'stay as Thiruvananthapuram MP even if the Congress party rejects him.' PC Chacko's comments come amid reports that the Kerala Congress is 'dissatisfied' with Tharoor's Malabar tour.

"If Congress MP Shashi Tharoor joins the NCP, we will welcome him. Even if the Congress party rejects him, Shashi Tharoor will remain the MP for Thiruvananthapuram. Not sure why Congress is disregarding Tharoor," Chacko reportedly said. In response, Tharoor said that he is 'not going to NCP.'

"If I am going there, I need to be welcomed. I am not going to the NCP. Such matters were not discussed with PC Chacko," the Congress MP explained.

Tharoor's four-day tour in Malabar two weeks ago appears to have alarmed a significant section of Kerala's Congress, with some suspecting an 'agenda' behind his move. Following some of his colleagues, the Congress MP was 'trying to position himself as an ideal chief ministerial candidate of the Congress-led UDF for the 2026 Assembly polls to end the CPI(M)-led LDF in the state.'

"I don't fear anyone, and there's no need for anyone to be afraid of me," Tharoor responded to the party. He also said he is 'not interested in forming any group within the state Congress.'

