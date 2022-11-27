Shashi Tharoor's Kerala tour gets AICC nod but conditions apply

What the whole controversy created for Tharoor is that it brought him to the frontline leadership in the state giving the top rung the choice of whether to side with him or not.

Shashi Tharoor, whose Kerala itinerary for November created a divide in Congress, has been given the go-ahead from the party high command to attend any programme in the state. But conditions apply.

AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar who is in charge of Kerala affairs, clarified that any congressman is free to attend any event after informing the district and block committees.

"There is no need for any controversy. Tharoor is a Congressman, a Congress leader. He can visit any place in any district. But what we expect from any Congressman is that whenever he visits a district or any block, he should inform the district committee and block committee and take them into confidence," said Tariq Anwar, who was in Kerala to attend a DCC function in Kozhikode.

Anwar also clarified that he is yet to get a complaint from MP MK Raghavan regarding the 'unofficial ban' on Tharoor's programmes by a section of the party members. He said that Internal Complaints Committee would look into the complaint if and when it reaches the High Command.

A few days back, reacting to the controversy brewing in the state, Anwar had clarified that Tharoor's recent tour in north Kerala was not a move against the party. He stated that no official complaint was received against Tharoor, and there is no need for AICC to intervene in the matter.

Anwar, who spoke to KPCC president K Sudhakaran regarding the feud, said that 'it was only a small issue.'

What the whole controversy created for Tharoor is that it brought him to the frontline leadership in the state, giving the top rung the choice of whether to side with him or not. Tharoor has maintained the stand that his participation in the functions organised by the Congress or by those close to the party cannot be considered as factional activity.

KPCC acknowledges the fact that Tharoor met religious and community leaders and professionals and participated in discussions as a Congressman with an anti-Sangh Parivar agenda. So, his visits and programmes cannot call for any kind of disciplinary action.

The party's A-faction has raised the criticism that all the moves against Tharoor, right from the ban on attending the event in Kozhikode, were executed the wrong way. And, party workers who are against the state leadership were quick to team up with Tharoor.

The KPCC had contemplated action against MP MK Raghavan, who first organised a reception for Tharoor. But realising such a move would create long-term damage for the party, they decided to let it go. Opposition leader VD Satheesan has been keeping silent on this issue as he knows that comment would further improve the mileage for Tharoor.

As the AICC expects the controversy to be settled through talks, the invite from NSS, a strong opposer of Satheesan, kicked up a fresh round of controversy. Tharoor is the chief guest at the Mannam jubilee celebrations to be held on January 2, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Kottayam Youth Congress committee meeting had a section of members protesting against the decision to have Tharoor inaugurate the mega meeting in Erattupetta.

Though Tharoor and Satheesan are guests at the professional congress conclave to be held in Kochi on Sunday, both will be attending separate sessions and are unlikely to meet. When the two leaders attended a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram the other day, they gave clear signals that a patch-up might not be happening soon.

