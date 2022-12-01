Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police moves High Court against Shashi Tharoor's release

Sunanda Pushkar, a prominent face in Delhi circle, was found dead in a luxury hotel suite on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple stayed in the hotel while Tharoos's official bungalow was renovated.

The city police approached the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court's 2021 judgement discharging Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with the death of his wife, Sunanda Pushkar, on Thursday.

Justice DK Sharma directed the Delhi Police counsel to provide a copy of the petition to Tharoor's counsel, who claimed the plea was not served to him and was 'deliberately' sent to the wrong email address.

The high court also issued notice and requested a response from Shashi Tharoor on an appeal by police seeking to condone the delay in filing the revision petition against the trial court's ruling dated August 18, 2021.

Additionally, it directed that copies and documents relating to the case shall not be provided to anybody other than parties.

The High Court has scheduled the matter for hearing on February 7, 2023.

Tharoor was released from the case seven years after businesswoman Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel.

Pushkar, a well-known personality in Delhi circle, was found dead in a luxury hotel suite on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple stayed in the hotel while Tharoos's official bungalow was renovated.

Tharoor was charged under the Indian Penal Code with cruelty and abetment to suicide; however, he was not arrested in the case.

The counsel for the Congress leader maintained that there was no proof against him in the case.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor discharged of all charges

Also Read:Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court dismisses application of Shashi Tharoor