    Kerala: Mother, her boyfriend arrested for brutally beating 1.5-year-old baby in Alappuzha

    The accused have been charged with the non-bailable sections of the Juvenile Justice Act including the sections of Harassment with a dangerous weapon and causing grievous hurt.

    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

    Alappuzha: The mother and her boyfriend were arrested for brutally beating up a 1.5-year-old baby in Alappuzha. Both accused went absconding after a case was registered for abusing the child. The accused were caught at the Arthunkal private bus stand this morning. The Arthunkal police took the accused into custody.

    The accused have been charged with the non-bailable sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, including the sections of Harassment with a dangerous weapon and causing grievous hurt. The police said that the accused, who were close, constantly harassed the child to get rid of it. Later, the baby was taken to his father's home. On examination, it was found that the bone of the left hand was fractured and the body was beaten with a cane.

    The child was brought to his father's house by his mother and a friend yesterday. The child had visible scars and was unable to move his left arm. After noticing the child's distress and administering some initial care, he was taken to the primary health center in Thuravoor later that night. The doctors conducting the examination said that the child had been beaten with a cane, resulting in a fractured bone in his left hand. Subsequently, a police complaint was filed, and the child was admitted to Vandanam Medical College Hospital for specialized treatment. 

    The parents had been living separately for the past two months due to family issues, with the mother residing with a friend named Krishna Kumar.
     

