Kerala: 14-year-old's body weakens after vaccination against rabies

The family raises allegations against Cherthala Taluk Hospital for child's health condition. Treatment records show that the child suffered from cervical malitis, which paralyzes the nervous system.

Cherthala: A 14-year-old boy's family has raised allegations against Cherthala Taluk Hospital in the Alappuzha district of Kerala after the child became paralysed as a result of vaccination. Karthik had received an anti-rabies vaccination after being scratched by a cat.

Karthik's mother said, "He needs help with everything, including wearing clothes and having food."

She said that on February 19, a cat had scratched her son on his left hand. "He was immediately taken to the Cherthala Taluk Hospital for a tetanus shot. He received his first dosage of anti-rabies vaccination from the Alappuzha Medical College the following day. He was fine at that time. We were then instructed to obtain the following two doses from the Cherthala Taluk Hospital. After receiving the immunisation, his body started to deteriorate. With the second immunisation, he experienced speech and vision issues."

The boy's poor condition was downplayed by the authorities. According to the child's relatives, only ORS and vertigo medication were given to him. The child's body was utterly worn out after receiving the third vaccination. According to Karthik's mother, there was some progress once he was admitted to the Kottayam Medical College.

The medical college's treatment records show that the child suffered from cervical malitis, which paralyzes the nervous system. When Asianet News contacted Cherthala Taluk Hospital Superintendent, the response was that the Health Department should answer. This year, the child had to appear in the Class 10 exam. The government should intervene urgently and ensure expert treatment for this child.

