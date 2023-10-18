Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Massive landslide hits Munnar due to heavy rainfall

    A massive landslide occurred in Nilambur taluk in Munnar due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday

    Kerala: Massive landslide hits Munnar due to heavy rainfall rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 4:23 PM IST

    Munnar: A massive landslide occurred in Nilambur taluk in Munnar due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday (Oct 18). As per reports, more people were trapped there. The ambulance and fire rescue teams reached the spot.

    As the rescue operation was difficult, the information was informed to the National Disaster Response Force.

    Four people were saved in a joint rescue effort. Two severely injured individuals were taken to Nilambur district hospital, while two with minor injuries were shifted to the primary health center. People living nearby were relocated to a relief camp.

    A mock drill was carried out to assess disaster preparedness, the effectiveness of rescue operations, and camp setup. Twenty-five individuals from the Thrissur Regional Response Centre of the National Disaster Response, along with police, fire and rescue teams, civil defence, and trauma care departments, participated in the mock drill.

    The drill was supervised by Deputy Collector Dr. Arun, Karuvarakundu Panchayat President VS Ponnamma, National Disaster Management Committee Team Commander MK Chauhan, Asst. Commander Sanjay Singh, Fire Officer VK Ritij, and Sub Inspector S. Manoj.

    Deputy Collector S.S. Sarin, Junior Superintendent Nassar, Hazard Analyst Aditya, and others managed the District Disaster Management Office's control room regarding the landslide disaster.

    Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in the isolated places in the state today. The cyclonic pressure over the Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep intensified and turned into a low pressure over the Southeast Arabian Sea and Central East Arabian Sea.

    A yellow alert has been declared in three districts, including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts.

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 4:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Those involved in attack on Gaza hospital should be held responsible: PM Modi condemns missile attack vkp

    Those involved in attack on Gaza hospital should be held responsible: PM Modi condemns missile attack

    Daring viral video: Woman skips rope while riding a bicycle; leaves internet divided (WATCH) snt

    Daring viral video: Woman skips rope while riding a bicycle; leaves internet divided (WATCH)

    Kerala: Youth slits own throat after stabbing lover in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Youth slits own throat after stabbing lover in Thiruvananthapuram

    Journalist Soumya Vishwanathan murder: Delhi court convicts all accused in journalist's murder case AJR

    Soumya Vishwanathan murder: Delhi court convicts all accused in journalist's murder case

    Kerala Rain: Low cyclonic pressure formed in Arabian sea; yellow alert in 3 districts rkn

    Kerala Rain: Low cyclonic pressure formed in Arabian sea; yellow alert in 3 districts

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian Hottest photos: 7 BOLD pictures of the fashion icon ATG

    Kim Kardashian Hottest photos: 7 BOLD pictures of the fashion icon

    Stunning looks of Thalapathy Vijay in LEO movie rkn

    Stunning looks of Thalapathy Vijay in LEO movie

    Those involved in attack on Gaza hospital should be held responsible: PM Modi condemns missile attack vkp

    Those involved in attack on Gaza hospital should be held responsible: PM Modi condemns missile attack

    Badshah pairs up with Salman Khan for new song in 'Tiger 3', here's what we know RKK

    Badshah pairs up with Salman Khan for new song in 'Tiger 3', here's what we know

    Football Barcelona President Joan Laporta charged with bribery in Negreira case: Reports osf

    Barcelona President Joan Laporta charged with bribery in Negreira case: Reports

    Recent Videos

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon