Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala man escapes unhurt as mobile phone explodes in shirt pocket

    This is the third such incident in Kerala in less than a month.

    Kerala man escapes unhurt as mobile phone explodes in shirt pocket anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 18, 2023, 6:40 PM IST

    Thrissur: A 76-year-old man in Kerala's Thrissur district narrowly escaped sustaining burn injuries on Thursday morning when his mobile phone, which was placed in his shirt pocket, spontaneously exploded into flames.

    This is the third such incident in the state in less than a month, of a mobile phone exploding suddenly and it occurred while the man was having tea at a tea shop in Marottichal area here.

    Also read: DK Shivakumar, the Congress trouble shooter who failed to cross the hurdle to Karnataka CM's chair
        
    The man can be seen comfortably seated at a table in the store enjoying tea and eating something when the phone in his shirt pocket bursts with a boom and catches fire in images that went viral and were also featured on TV channels.
        
    The elderly man immediately jumps up, knocking over his tea glass, and frantically tries to pull out the phone from his pocket. His frenetic attempts save him as the phone falls down from his pocket onto the floor and he manages to walk away from the place unhurt.
        
    An officer of Ollur police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred in the district, told PTI that the septuagenarian was unhurt.

    The officer said that on receiving information regarding the incident he had called up the elderly man to find out what happened. The man told police that he had bought the mobile for Rs 1,000 a year ago and that it was a feature phone. Till now, there were no problems with the device, the man told police according to the officer.
        
    Last week, a similar incident happened in Kozhikode City where a man suffered burns when a mobile phone kept in his trouser pocket exploded. Prior to that, on April 24, an eight-year-old girl hailing from Thrissur died after a mobile phone she was using exploded.

    (With inputs from PTI)
     

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 6:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ISRO gearing up for Chandrayaan-3 mission in July 2nd week: Senior official snt

    ISRO gearing up for Chandrayaan-3 mission in July 2nd week: Senior official

    DK Shivakumar, the Congress trouble shooter who failed to cross the hurdle to Karnataka CM's chair snt

    DK Shivakumar, the Congress trouble shooter who failed to cross the hurdle to Karnataka CM's chair

    MoS Law Prof S P Baghel moved to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare anr

    MoS Law Prof S P Baghel moved to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

    CM designate Siddaramaiah to stake claim today to form government in Karnataka AJR

    CM designate Siddaramaiah to stake claim today to form government in Karnataka

    Indian Navy deploys aircraft for search and rescue operation as Chinese vessel sinks with 39 onboard AJR

    Indian Navy deploys aircraft for search and rescue operation as Chinese vessel sinks with 39 onboard

    Recent Stories

    ISRO gearing up for Chandrayaan-3 mission in July 2nd week: Senior official snt

    ISRO gearing up for Chandrayaan-3 mission in July 2nd week: Senior official

    7 simple ways to be happy MSW

    7 simple ways to be happy

    Ameesha Patel HOT Photos: Actress flaunts curvaceous figure in busty skin-tight black top (PICTURES) vma

    Ameesha Patel HOT Photos: Actress flaunts curvaceous figure in busty skin-tight black top (PICTURES)

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns of 'imminent disaster', 'east Pakistan-like situation' AJR

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns of 'imminent disaster', 'east Pakistan-like situation'

    DK Shivakumar, the Congress trouble shooter who failed to cross the hurdle to Karnataka CM's chair snt

    DK Shivakumar, the Congress trouble shooter who failed to cross the hurdle to Karnataka CM's chair

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon