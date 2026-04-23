A 37-year-old man died of a suspected sunstroke in Kannur, Keralam. The incident occurred as the IMD issued a heat wave warning for the state on April 23-24 and forecast volatile weather for Southern India.

A 37-year-old man undergoing treatment for sunstroke died on Thursday morning, marking a heat-related fatality in the district amid rising temperatures. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar, a native of Pallippoyil in Kannur. The incident occurred around 11 am on Wednesday while Sunil was engaged in digging a well at his house. He later collapsed and was rushed to a nearby clinic in Pallippoyil before being shifted to a private hospital. Though his condition initially showed signs of improvement, he passed away early in the morning. Hospital authorities said the cause of death was likely sunstroke. Sunil's funeral will be held at 10 am on Friday.

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IMD Issues Heat and Weather Alert for South India

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather bulletin issued on April 23, 2026, Southern India is expected to face a period of volatile weather characterised by scattered thunderstorms and significant heat stress across various states. The IMD has specifically warned of heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of Keralam on April 23 and 24. Additionally, "hot and humid" weather is very likely to prevail in isolated areas of Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Coastal Karnataka through April 27. The IMD advises the public in these regions to avoid heat exposure, stay hydrated, and use ORS or homemade drinks like lassi and buttermilk to maintain health.

Rainfall and Thunderstorm Forecast

The weather department predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30-50 kmph, for Keralam, Mahe, and Karnataka from April 23 to 27. Similar weather is expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam until April 25, while Rayalaseema and Telangana are likely to see these conditions on April 23 and 24.

Furthermore, the IMD has issued lightning warnings for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the first 48 hours of the forecast period.