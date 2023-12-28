Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Man arrested for killing wife over suspicion in Kochi

    A man was arrested for murdering his wife at Chottanikkara in Ernakulam district. A man who initially asserted that his wife had died by suicide was later discovered to be responsible for her murder.

    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

    Kochi: A man was arrested for murdering his wife at Chottanikkara in Ernakulam district. The accused, Shaiju was arrested by the Chottanikkara police. The police found that Shaiju was suspicious of his wife and used to fight regularly over the issue. A man who initially asserted that his wife had died by suicide was later discovered to be responsible for her murder.

    The incident happened on December 25. Shaiju's wife Shari, was found dead at her husband's home. Initially, Shaiju stated that Shari was found hanging inside the bedroom and was taken to the hospital. It was said that she was brought down by cutting the shawl on her neck. Subsequently, a special team was formed under the supervision of District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena and it was found that the incident was a murder. 

    The accused committed the crime during interrogation. Shaiju who came home during Christmas was drunk and he forced his wife to drink alcohol. He then strangled her to death using her shawl. To ensure the death, he forcefully pressed her mouth and nose with her nighty. He tried to hang her in the shawl. However, he was unable to do so and was taken to the hospital saying she had committed suicide.

    The post-mortem report, statement of the doctor, evidence at the scene, statement of Shaiju, and witnesses played a crucial role in this investigation. Puthankurish DySP TB Vijayan, Inspectors KP Jayaprasad, KG Gopakumar, DS Indra Raj, V Rajesh Kumar, ASI Biju John, and CPO Rupas were present in the investigation team. The suspect will be taken into custody for evidence.

