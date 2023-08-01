Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-376 Results 1 Aug 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes HERE

    Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-376: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. 

    Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-376 Results 1 Aug 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 9:47 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-376 Results today: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 376 lottery on its official website, https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/, at 3 PM on Tuesday, 01 August 2023. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

     

    The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 376 lottery is as follows: 

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh
    Result Awaited

     

    2nd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
    Result Awaited

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
    Result Awaited

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
    Result Awaited

     

    4th Prize: Rs 2,000
    Result Awaited

     

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000
    Result Awaited

     

    6th Prize: Rs 500
    Result Awaited

     

    7th Prize: Rs 200
    Result Awaited

     

    8th Prize: Rs 100
    Result Awaited

     

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 9:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Haryana violence 3 dead in communal clashes schools colleges closed today internet suspended gcw

    Haryana violence: 3 dead in communal clashes; schools, colleges closed today, internet suspended

    Bengaluru to host India's first Coffee Conference in September vkp

    Bengaluru to host India’s first World Coffee Conference in September

    Gold in exchange for plastic? Telangana adapts Kashmiri Sarpanch Farooq Ganai's successful idea

    Gold in exchange for plastic? Telangana adapts Kashmiri Sarpanch Farooq Ganai's successful idea

    64-year-old Indian woman on vacation goes missing from cruise ship

    64-year-old Indian woman on vacation goes missing from cruise ship

    Maharashtra Crane accident at Samruddhi Highway construction site in Shahapur

    Maharashtra: 17 dead in accident at Samruddhi Highway construction site in Thane district's Shahapur

    Recent Stories

    Aditya Roy Kapur finally gives reaction over his 'leaked' vacation pics with rumoured GF Ananya Panday vma

    Aditya Roy Kapur finally gives reaction over his 'leaked' vacation pics with rumoured GF Ananya Panday

    Cricket Jasprit Bumrah makes a return to lead T20 side in the series against Ireland osf

    Jasprit Bumrah makes a return to lead T20 side in the series against Ireland

    Haryana violence 3 dead in communal clashes schools colleges closed today internet suspended gcw

    Haryana violence: 3 dead in communal clashes; schools, colleges closed today, internet suspended

    Bengaluru to host India's first Coffee Conference in September vkp

    Bengaluru to host India’s first World Coffee Conference in September

    Gold in exchange for plastic? Telangana adapts Kashmiri Sarpanch Farooq Ganai's successful idea

    Gold in exchange for plastic? Telangana adapts Kashmiri Sarpanch Farooq Ganai's successful idea

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon