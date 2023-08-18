Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 342 August 18 2023: Check HERE for winning ticket, prizes

    Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. Failure to surrender the ticket within the stipulated timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the winnings.

    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 9:38 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 342: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Aug 18) will announce the draw of the Nirmal NR-342 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-342 lottery were announced at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-342 prize breakup:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh
    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000
    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000
    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500
    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100 
    Result Awaited
     

    The complete result of the Nirmal NR-342 lottery can be accessed on the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries website at http://keralalotteries.com/ starting from 4 pm onwards. Additionally, it will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

    Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. Failure to surrender the ticket within the stipulated timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the winnings.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 9:38 AM IST
