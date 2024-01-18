Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-505 January 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 505: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-505 January 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 505: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 505 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN-505 prize structure:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: SFI unit secretary stabbed at Maharajas College rkn

    Kerala: SFI unit secretary stabbed at Maharajas College

    Tipu Sultan laid foundation for KRS, Mysuru Maharajas continued building it: K'taka Minister KN Rajanna vkp

    Tipu Sultan laid foundation for KRS, Mysuru Maharajas continued building it: K’taka Minister KN Rajanna

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP and JD-S initiate seat sharing talks

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP and JD-S initiate seat sharing talks

    Registrar of Companies wants Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan prosecuted for Exalogic irregularities anr

    Registrar of Companies wants Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan prosecuted for Exalogic irregularities

    Explained How PM Modi was closely involved in Ram Mandir's design and aesthetics

    Explained: How PM Modi was closely involved in Ram Mandir's design and aesthetics

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: SFI unit secretary stabbed at Maharajas College rkn

    Kerala: SFI unit secretary stabbed at Maharajas College

    Ram Mandir: 6 lesser known facts about Sri Ram Janmabhoomi RKK EAI

    Ram Mandir: 6 lesser known facts about Sri Ram Janmabhoomi

    Did you know over 7500 employees were reportedly laid off by tech giants in January 2024 gcw

    Did you know over 7,500 employees were reportedly laid off by tech giants in January 2024?

    Anil Kapoor hosts birthday party for Javed Akhtar: Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and others arrive in style RKK

    Anil Kapoor hosts birthday party for Javed Akhtar: Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and others arrive in style

    Tipu Sultan laid foundation for KRS, Mysuru Maharajas continued building it: K'taka Minister KN Rajanna vkp

    Tipu Sultan laid foundation for KRS, Mysuru Maharajas continued building it: K’taka Minister KN Rajanna

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon