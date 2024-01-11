Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-504 January 11 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 504: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-504 January 11 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 11:03 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 504: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 504 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN-504 prize structure:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Woman loses money in passport delivery scam in Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: Woman loses money in passport delivery scam in Kozhikode

    Kerala: 'No need to consider caste or religion to participate in Ram temple inauguration...' claims NSS anr

    Kerala: 'No need to consider caste or religion to participate in Ram temple inauguration...' claims NSS

    India Maldives diplomatic tensions reflect in 40% decline in Maldives tourism enquiries AJR

    India-Maldives diplomatic tensions reflect in 40% decline in Maldives tourism enquiries

    No bikes or autos to be allowed on India's longest sea bridge; Rs 250 toll on 6-lane Atal Setu

    No bikes or autos to be allowed on India's longest sea bridge; Rs 250 toll on 6-lane Atal Setu

    Asia's largest thematically curated Global Science Festival Kerala to begin on January 15; Check details anr

    Asia's largest thematically curated Global Science Festival Kerala to begin on January 15; Check Details

    Recent Stories

    Nepal cricket body suspends rape convict Sandeep Lamichhane from national and international games snt

    Nepal cricket body suspends rape convict Sandeep Lamichhane from national and international games

    Kerala: Woman loses money in passport delivery scam in Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: Woman loses money in passport delivery scam in Kozhikode

    Kerala: 'No need to consider caste or religion to participate in Ram temple inauguration...' claims NSS anr

    Kerala: 'No need to consider caste or religion to participate in Ram temple inauguration...' claims NSS

    India Maldives diplomatic tensions reflect in 40% decline in Maldives tourism enquiries AJR

    India-Maldives diplomatic tensions reflect in 40% decline in Maldives tourism enquiries

    Shah Rukh Khan talks about son Aryan Khan's arrest and lessons he learnt, 'Be hopeful, honest storyteller' RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan talks about son Aryan Khan's arrest and lessons he learnt, 'Be hopeful, honest storyteller'

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon