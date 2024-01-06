Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-635 January 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karunya KR-635 lottery results: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (Jan 06).

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-635 January 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Karunya KR-635 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (Jan 06) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

    Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 635:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Results awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Results awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Results awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Results awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Results awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Results awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Results awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Results awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Results awaited

    For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Former CM Jagdish Shettar accuses Union Minister Prahlad Joshi of orchestrating Karasevak's arrest

    Karnataka: Former CM Jagdish Shettar accuses Union Minister Prahlad Joshi of orchestrating Karasevak's arrest

    Kerala government grants Rs 1.55 cr for art programme held during Keraleeyam rkn

    Kerala government grants Rs 1.55 cr for art programme held during Keraleeyam

    IMD alert: Dense fog paralyzes commutes, cold wave sweeps Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh; check details AJR

    IMD alert: Dense fog paralyzes commutes, cold wave sweeps Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh; check details

    Kerala: Health Minister vows crackdown on unauthorised antibiotics sales in the state rkn

    Kerala: Health Minister vows crackdown on unauthorised antibiotics sales in the state

    kerala news live 6 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert for 3 districts

    Recent Stories

    cricket Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Bihar showcases poor maintenance during a Ranji Trophy fixture osf

    Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Bihar showcases poor maintenance during a Ranji Trophy fixture

    Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with husband Ranveer Singh; twins in black for date night ATG

    Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with husband Ranveer Singh; twins in black for date night

    Karnataka: Former CM Jagdish Shettar accuses Union Minister Prahlad Joshi of orchestrating Karasevak's arrest

    Karnataka: Former CM Jagdish Shettar accuses Union Minister Prahlad Joshi of orchestrating Karasevak's arrest

    Kerala government grants Rs 1.55 cr for art programme held during Keraleeyam rkn

    Kerala government grants Rs 1.55 cr for art programme held during Keraleeyam

    IMD alert: Dense fog paralyzes commutes, cold wave sweeps Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh; check details AJR

    IMD alert: Dense fog paralyzes commutes, cold wave sweeps Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh; check details

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon