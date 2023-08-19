Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-615 August 19 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes here

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Kerala Karunya KR 615 Lottery on their official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. The results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette, ensuring transparency and accessibility to all participants.

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-615 August 19 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes here anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 9:55 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Saturday (Aug 19)  will announce the results of the Karunya KR-615 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and a total of 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase each week. The first-place winner stands a chance to win Rs 80 lakh.

    Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

    This is the prize structure of the Karunya KR-615 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh
    Result Awaited

     

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
    Result Awaited

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
    Result Awaited

     

    For the tickets ending with the following numbers:
     

    4th Prize: Rs 5000
    Result Awaited


    5th Prize: Rs 2000
    Result Awaited
     

    6th Prize: Rs 1000
    Result Awaited

     

    7th Prize: Rs 500
    Result Awaited

     

    8th Prize: Rs 100
    Result Awaited

     

    For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2023, 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Railways to roll out special train during Onam for Mumbai Malayalees; Check details anr

    Indian Railways to roll out special train during Onam for Mumbai Malayalees; Check details

    India China attempt confidence building measures for disengagement at eastern Ladakh

    India, China attempt confidence building measures for disengagement at eastern Ladakh

    Unacademy faces backlash for firing tutor who asked students to vote for educated candidates

    Unacademy faces backlash for firing tutor who asked students to vote for educated candidates

    Kerala News LIVE 19 August 2023 major highlights devlopments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala likely to receive widespread rainfall in the next few hours

    Indian Navy gets a new damage control simulator

    Indian Navy gets a new damage control simulator

    Recent Stories

    Indian Railways to roll out special train during Onam for Mumbai Malayalees; Check details anr

    Indian Railways to roll out special train during Onam for Mumbai Malayalees; Check details

    India China attempt confidence building measures for disengagement at eastern Ladakh

    India, China attempt confidence building measures for disengagement at eastern Ladakh

    National Potato Day 2023: Date, history, significance ATG EAI

    National Potato Day 2023: Date, history, significance

    Selena Gomez confesses having big crush on THIS MCU star; Know details vma

    Selena Gomez confesses having big crush on THIS MCU star; Know details

    Unacademy faces backlash for firing tutor who asked students to vote for educated candidates

    Unacademy faces backlash for firing tutor who asked students to vote for educated candidates

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon