UDF workers celebrate as early trends from Kerala's local body polls show the alliance making major gains. The Congress-led front is leading on 3155 wards, ahead of the LDF and NDA, with strong performance in urban and semi-urban areas.

United Democratic Front (UDF) workers were seen celebrating after their alliance made major gains in the local body polls. Vote counting began at 8 AM across 244 counting centres in the state under tight security arrangements. Maharaja's College, one of the key counting centres in Ernakulam district, witnessed the presence of party workers and leaders as trends started favouring the UDF in several wards.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Latest Election Trends

According to the latest trends released by the State Election Commission, Kerala, the UDF led by the Congress is leading on 3155 wards. The Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the CPI(M), is ahead on 2565 wards, while the NDA, spearheaded by the BJP, is leading on 577 wards. Others have taken the lead in 532 wards. The updated figures point to a significant advantage for the UDF compared to earlier trends, especially in several urban and semi-urban pockets.

UDF Strengthens Position in Urban Areas

Earlier in the day, the UDF received a boost in Kottayam when its candidate Dhanya won from the Kottayam Municipality Ward 28, adding to the momentum for the alliance. The Congress-led front has shown strength, particularly in municipal and urban areas, suggesting a favourable trend in cities and towns.

NDA Confident of Gains

Menawhile, BJP leader Shaun George had expressed confidence that the NDA would make gains in central and south Kerala, claiming a shift of traditional UDF and Kerala Congress voters towards the BJP. "We are very confident that the BJP will secure a good margin in the central Kerala belt, and we will also achieve a strong victory this time in South Kerala. People who have traditionally depended on the UDF and Kerala Congress will shift their support to the BJP this time," he told ANI.

Counting is continuing in several districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Mallappuram, and Kottayam, with the final results expected later in the day, once the counting is completed. (ANI)