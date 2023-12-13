Kerala local body bypoll results: Big win for Congress, setback for Left

On Wednesday, the results of the recent by-elections to 33 local body wards in Kerala were announced. UDF gained 17 seats and had the advantage in the bypolls, according to the website of the state election commission.

Thiruvananthapuram: UDF won big in the by-elections held for the vacant seats in local bodies in the state held on December 12. UDF lost one sitting seat and captured the other four seats. UDF candidates won 14 seats. At the same time, the LDF won 13 seats. BJP lost all the four seats it had in hand and managed to capture only one seat. BJP candidates won in total four seats. Aam Aadmi Party and SDPI won one seat each. The Left Front lost four seats and gained two seats.

Results:

The UDF captured both divisions where the by-elections were held in Kanjirapalli block. Congress's Anu Shiju won in Kootikal and Congress's Danny Jose Kunnath in Anikkal. LDF gained victory in sitting seats. Malampuzha block panchayat 6th division was retained by the UDF's Pratyush Kumar.

In the by-election held in Thalanadu panchayat Meladukkam ward, LDF captured the seat of UDF. CPI-M's KK Shaji won by 22 votes. Charles P. Joy, a Congress member from Meladukkam ward, was disqualified for not participating in the panchayat committee.

SDPI won in the by-elections held in Kuttimaramparam Division of Erattupetta Municipal Corporation. SDPI's Abdul Latheef won by 44 votes. A by-election was called for in Erattupetta after EP Ansari, who was a member of the SDPI, was disqualified. Ansari, who was arrested by the NIA a year ago, could not attend the municipal council meetings.

Veliyannur Panchayat Arikara Ward was retained by the LDF. LDF candidate Bindu Mathew won by 19 votes. Aam Aadmi Party is in the second position. The UDF candidate managed to get only 11 votes.

BJP captured the Manambur ward of Aruvikara Panchayat, Thiruvananthapuram from CPM. C Archana won by 184 votes.

The Aam Aadmi Party won the by-elections held for Karingunnam Panchayat 7th Ward. AAP candidate Bina Kurien won the seat that was previously held by the Congress. The 13-member panchayat currently stands at UDF-9, LDF-2, BJP- 1 and AAP 1.

The UDF retained Pariyaram ward in Muttil Gram Panchayat. MK Ali defeated LDF candidate Moideen Marari by 86 votes. The by-election was held after the death of MK Yakub of the Muslim League.

Pathanamthitta Ranni Panchayat 7th Ward, BJP's sitting seat was won by LDF. Ajimon, the leftist candidate, won with a margin of 251 votes and a total of 413 votes.

LDF retained the Mawadi ward in Idukki's Udumbanchola panchayat. LDF candidate Anumol Antony won by 273 votes. Suja Prince contested for UDF. Anumol Antony got 665 votes and Suja Prince got 392 votes.

LDF took over Ozhur panchayat's sixteenth ward from BJP. LDF candidate CP Radha won with a majority of 51 votes.

In Thirumittakode Gram Panchayat, Pallippadam Ward was retained by UDF. UDF candidate Rasheed Thangal won by 93 votes.

Poruvazhi Gram Panchayat - UDF wins in the fifteenth ward. UDF candidate S Sheeba won the seat. The election was held after the resignation of SDPI member Anzi Nazir. With this, in the 18-member panchayat, UDF has six, LDF has five, BJP has five, and SDPI has two.

In Ernakulam, Vadavukode Puthankurish Panchayat's 10th Ward election was won by a UDF candidate. UDF's Binita Peter retained by 88 votes. The by-elections were held in two wards of two panchayats in Ernakulam district. Both are sitting seats of UDF. The UDF retained these two seats in the by-elections.

Pattithara gram panchayat LDF lost the sitting seat and won by toss. UDF's K Muhammad won the seat. He won by 142 votes.

LDF wrested Oommennur Vilangara ward from BJP. Haritha Anil won by 69 votes.

The UDF retained Thazhava's 18th ward. M Kannan won by 249 votes.

The UDF captured the 16th Ward Challivayal of Vilyappally Panchayat in Kozhikode from the LDF.

Congress candidate NB Prakashan won with a majority of 311 votes in the ward whereas CPM won by 110 votes last time.

Pathanamthitta Mallappuzassery Panchayat 12th ward - Kanjiraveli LDF won by one vote. CPI candidate Aswati T Nair won the seat thereby retaining the sitting seat.

LDF lost five Wards of Vadakancherry Gram Panchayat. UDF candidate Satish Kumar won with a majority of 325 votes.

UDF wins in Kavanadu 14th Ward of Mala Panchayat. Nita Joshi won by a majority of 567 votes. Nita got 677 votes. LDF independent Ismail Namburi

Mathathil got 110 votes. BJP's Manikuttan Mangalam got only 29 votes. The election was held after Ward Member Joshi was disqualified due to his continuous non-participation in the council.

Ottapalam Municipality Palat Road Ward was retained by BJP. BJP's P Sanju Mon contested the election.

The UDF candidate won in the 14th ward of Kozhikode's Vanimel panchayat. Anas Nangandi of Congress won with a majority of 444 votes. Last time it was League Rebel who won the seat.

LDF retained Kotankara Panchayat vayanashala ward. S Shyam won by 67 votes.

UDF retained Pullalur ward in Kozhikode Madavoor panchayat. Muslim League's Siraj Cheruvalath won by 234 votes. Last time UDF won by 96 votes.

BJP candidate Santhosh Kaniyam won the by-election in Kayamkulam Municipal Corporation 32nd Ward and defeated CPM candidate TA Nasser by a majority of 187 votes. UDF candidate Tensi came third. This is the sitting ward of the BJP.

BJP candidate Sujanya Gopi won Chengannur Block Panchayat in Thiruvan Vandur Block Division by-election with a majority of 1452 votes.

Pannur Block Panchayat Chokli Division was retained by the LDF. CPM's Theertha Anoop got a majority of 2181 votes. Panur will continue as a block panchayat without opposition.

