Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Govt undertaking that makes Jawan rum in trouble over lesser quantity in bottles

    The Legal Metrology Department of Kerala found a shortage in the quantity of Jawan Rum at the Travancore Sugars and Chemicals Limited in Thiruvalla, an undertaking of the state government.

    Kerala: Legal Metrology books Travancore Sugars and Chemicals for lesser quantity of Jawan Rum anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

    Thiruvalla: A quantitative deficiency in a bottle of Jawan Rum led the Legal Metrology Department of Kerala to file a case against Thiruvalla Travancore Sugars and Chemicals Limited. Following an inspection, the Legal Metrology Net Content Unit registered a case. The report of the investigation will be submitted to the Thiruvalla court today.

    During the inspection, there was found a shortage in the quantity of Jawan Rum in one-litre bottles. The Legal Metrology Department inspected due to a written complaint. A team of officials from Ernakulam inspected the facility for an hour on Wednesday. 

    Meanwhile, Travancore Sugars and Chemicals rejected the legal metrology department's findings. They claimed that the allegation of shortage in quantity is baseless. Stating that each bottle is filled with the measurement device of the legal metrology department, the organization explained that it will face the case.

    The Travancore Sugars and Chemicals is a government entity that manufactures Jawan Rum for the Beverages Corporation.
     

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Authorities orders to close meat shops near event venue in Kayamkulam rkn

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Authorities order to close meat shops near event venue in Kayamkulam

    Parliament security breach: Opposition demands Pratap Simha's removal, echoing Mahua controversy

    Parliament security breach: Opposition demands Pratap Simha's removal, echoing Mahua controversy

    Alarming wildlife toll: Karnataka reports 49 tiger and 237 elephant deaths in past three years vkp

    Alarming wildlife toll: Karnataka reports 49 tiger and 237 elephant deaths in past three years

    Parliament security breach: Fifth suspect nabbed in Gurugram; What we know so far AJR

    Parliament security breach: Fifth suspect nabbed in Gurugram; What we know so far

    Bengaluru: NIA conducts raid on suspected terrorists' houses amid plot for series of blasts in city vkp

    Bengaluru: NIA conducts raid on suspected terrorists' houses amid plot for series of blasts in city

    Recent Stories

    Sexy photos: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her hot curves in sequin backless dress; take a look RBA

    Sexy photos: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her hot curves in sequin backless dress; take a look

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Authorities orders to close meat shops near event venue in Kayamkulam rkn

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Authorities order to close meat shops near event venue in Kayamkulam

    Parliament security breach: Opposition demands Pratap Simha's removal, echoing Mahua controversy

    Parliament security breach: Opposition demands Pratap Simha's removal, echoing Mahua controversy

    How to avoid weight gain during winter? Adopt these tips now

    How to avoid weight gain during winter? Adopt these tips now

    Animal HD movie LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other sites RBA

    Animal HD movie LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other sites

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon