Kerala: Labour Unions call for joint protest over delay in salary disbursement at KSRTC

Thiruvananthapuram: A joint protest of labour unions at Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Thiruvananthapuram Chief office will begin on Monday against the delay in salary disbursement.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) have jointly called for the protest. Meanwhile, a 12-hour hunger strike will also be held under the leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) at Thampanoor Central Depot.

So far, the employees have received only the first installment of their salaries for the month of March. The second installment was expected to be available before Vishu. However, the management failed to disburse the salary.

The KSRTC had earlier declared that the first installment will be paid on the fifth of every month using the money in Corporation's accounts and by availing of the overdraft facility. The second installment will be disbursed based on the assistance received from the government.

Meanwhile, the state government approved a loan of Rs 140 crore for the purpose of disbursing Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) pensions last week. The amount was allocated for the distribution of pension for the month of March and April.

Previously, the High Court had mandated that all pension payments be made by the fifth day of each month. The court intervened when this was not done.

The pension amount till June will be given to the consortium of cooperative banks. Pensioners have two months of arrears and the monthly pension alone costs Rs 65 crore.

