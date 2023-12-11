Kerala: KSU activists booked for attempt to murder for throwing shoes at CM's bus at Nava Kerala Sadas

Nava Kerala Sadas: The Kerala Students' Union (KSU) reportedly threw shoes at the bus of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while travelling from Perumbavoor to Kothamangalam on Sunday (Dec 10). The police have booked a case of attempt to murder against the activists.

Kochi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy was allegedly pelted with shoes by members of the Kerala Students' Union (KSU), the Congress party's student wing, on Sunday while travelling from Perumbavoor to Kothamangalam as part of Nava Kerala Sadas. Television networks aired footage of police using canes against the activists shortly after the incident.

The Kurupumpadi police have registered a case against four identifiable people. The shoes fell on the bus and the police vehicle that followed. Four KSU activists were taken into police custody in the incident. At the same time, the chief minister responded, saying there would be no use in moaning if the demonstration escalated to the point of pelting. At that point, he would have to take additional action.

Eldhose Kunnappilly, the Perumbavoor MLA, said that DYFI activists, a group of Leftist students, attacked him when he went to a hospital to check on a Congress worker who had been hurt in their attack. Perumbavoor Police said a case has been registered in that incident too.

Congress has been protesting against the Chief Minister and members of his cabinet, who are participating in the Left government's state-wide Nava Kerala Sadas yatra. The administration, according to the opposition party, is allegedly exploiting taxpayer-funded governmental resources for the political campaign of the Left party.