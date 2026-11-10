Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan sparked a row after sitting during the full rendition of Vande Mataram in Kasaragod, sparking BJP protests. He defended his actions, citing adherence to state government protocol regarding the national song.

Vande Mataram Rendition Controversy in Kerala

Kasaragod (Keralam) [India], November 10 (ANI): Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Tuesday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the controversy surrounding the rendition of the full version of 'Vande Mataram' at a government programme in Kasaragod, asserting that "nobody needs to teach me patriotism" and challenging the party to take legal action if it wished.

Defending his conduct at the programme held at the Mooliyar Family Health Centre in Mulleria, under the BJP-ruled Karadukka panchayat, Muraleedharan said the state government would not allow the BJP's agenda to be implemented through official events. "The programme's agenda mentioned a prayer to God. Let them take legal action if they want; we will deal with it. I am the son of a freedom fighter, and nobody needs to teach me patriotism," he said.

Minister Defends Official Protocol

Explaining his objection to the rendition of the complete version of the national song, the minister said the state government had been following the two stanzas approved in 1947 and maintained that the prescribed protocol should have been observed at the state government function. "The state government, they are always telling us that only two paragraphs, we approve. Yesterday's function was a state function. So that protocol should be maintained. Unfortunately, the panchayat did not maintain that. So I have given my protest in the function. From the beginning, we have been following the two paragraphs of 1947 that were approved by the Indian government. We are strictly following that..." Muraleedharan said.

The controversy erupted after the national song was sung in its entirety at the programme attended by the minister. He reportedly expressed his displeasure while seated on the dais before the rendition was completed. After the first two stanzas, Muraleedharan, MP Rajmohan Unnithan, Kallatra Mahin and District Collector Sridharanya Suresh took their seats, while MLA K Neelakantan remained standing throughout the rendition.

BJP's Allegations and Protest

The BJP criticised the minister's conduct, alleging that it amounted to a violation of the Constitution. It demanded an apology from him and others concerned and accused the District Collector of violating official protocol by sitting before the rendition was completed. The BJP said the decision to sing the full version of 'Vande Mataram' was taken by the organising committee constituted under the panchayat. It also announced that it would file a complaint, alleging that the incident had sent a wrong message.

Kasaragod BJP president ML Aswini alleged that the minister, MP Rajmohan Unnithan, the Kasaragod MLA and District Collector Sreedhanya Suresh sat down and began talking among themselves after the first two stanzas, disrupting the song. "Yesterday, at a state government programme in Karadka Gram Panchayat, videos showed Health Minister K. Muralidharan, MP Rajmohan Unnithan, the Kasaragod MLA and District Collector Sreedhanya Suresh standing during the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram... However, after the first two stanzas, these four individuals sat down on the stage and began talking among themselves, disrupting the song. The District Collector also asked the Gram Panchayat President, Janani, to stop the song..." Aswini said.

She said the national song deserved the same respect as the national anthem and that even those who did not wish to sing it should remain standing silently. "Vande Mataram deserves the same respect as our national anthem. Even if you do not wish to sing it, you should remain standing silently. You should not disrespect or disrupt the song... On behalf of the Kasaragod Bharatiya Janata Party, we are going to file a complaint against Health Minister K. Muralidharan, MP Rajmohan Unnithan, the Kasaragod MLA and the District Collector..." she added.

Sabarimala Preparations and Other Issues

Meanwhile, Muraleedharan said preparations were underway for the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage season, with 7.5 lakh Aravana tins being arranged and the road from Chalakayam to Pamba completed by the State Public Works Department. He said the Aravana production plant was ready to produce additional quantities of Aravana payasam, while repair work on one of the plants had also been completed.

The Mandala season begins on November 17, and the minister said he would visit Sabarimala on November 16. "The Aravana tins are ready. They are arranging 7.5 lakh Aravana tins for this period. And the road from Chalakayam to Pamba has already been finished by the State PWD department. The Aravana plant is sufficient; they are ready to produce more Aravana payasam. The works are going on. The plant was—one repaired plant was ready for function. The mandala period will start on the 17th of this month. The board president told me everything should be ready. And I am also going to Sabarimala on the 16th of this month..." he said.

On the alleged medical negligence at Paravur, the Health Minister said he had not received any complaint and that the matter would be examined if a formal complaint was submitted. (ANI)