    Kerala: HC grants 10 days to lawyer P G Manu to surrender over sexual harrasment case

    The High Court granted former government pleader PG Manu, facing charges in a sexual harassment case, a ten-day period to surrender. A case was registered against PG Manu on the complaint of raping a young woman who sought legal help.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 1:08 PM IST

    Kochi: The High Court granted former government pleader PG Manu, facing charges in a sexual harassment case, a ten-day period to surrender. The court had earlier denied his anticipatory bail plea. PG Manu approached the Supreme Court, seeking more time to surrender, and the High Court granted this extension, pending the listing of the case.  In the meantime, if the Supreme Court does not consider the anticipatory bail plea, PG Manu will have to surrender surrender.

    A case was registered against PG Manu on the complaint of raping a young woman who sought legal help. Advocate P G Manu, who held the position of senior government pleader in 2021, previously served as a special prosecutor for the National Investigation Agency in Kochi. The complainant alleged that she was sexually abused on three occasions by the accused: the first two instances occurred at his office, and the third at her residence.

    Earlier, the High Court had also ordered that a decision should be taken on the bail application if he surrenders before the investigating officer. Earlier, the complainant's mother had sent a letter to the DGP against the delay in police action in the rape case against PG Manu. The complaint stated that the Chottanikkara police were helping the lawyer and they were living in fear of death. The family also expressed concern that if the arrest is delayed, the case will be overturned. Following the revelation of the case, PG Manu submitted his resignation to the office of the Advocate General of Kerala.
     


     

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 1:08 PM IST
